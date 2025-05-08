NAVEE Partners with Dott to Launch Next-Gen V1 Pro Scooter, Redefining Urban Mobility

LYON, France, May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NAVEE, a global leader in micromobility innovation, has proudly announced a transformative partnership with Tier-Dott (now called Dott), Europe's largest shared mobility operator. Under this groundbreaking agreement, Dott will gradually replace its entire scooter fleet with NAVEE's new-generation V1 Pro, redefining urban mobility standards with unmatched performance, reliability, and rider experience.

Beginning with deliveries in early 2025 and expanding soon into eBikes, the NAVEE V1 Pro will be available to riders across Europe starting this May. Engineered to outperform competitors in operational efficiency and rider comfort, the V1 Pro positions NAVEE as the premier supplier for next-generation shared micromobility solutions.

The V1 Pro revolutionizes fleet management, setting an unprecedented industry benchmark with 110+ days of standby time—surpassing competitors by more than two months. With an ultra-low static power consumption (<0.4W), it significantly reduces maintenance costs and ensures continuous fleet readiness. Its rapid 5-hour charging capability and powerful 1150Wh battery deliver over 110km of range, maximizing fleet availability and minimizing downtime in busy urban areas.

Advanced CANBUS communication ensures seamless software updates and stable IoT connections, while comprehensive geofencing (4,000 zones supported) and IPX7-rated waterproof protection for critical components guarantee unmatched reliability under diverse conditions.

Designed with meticulous attention to detail, the V1 Pro elevates rider safety and comfort. Its widened 215mm deck ensures stability, while premium 12-inch front and 10-inch rear tires—available in PU, tubeless, and solid options—and sophisticated hydraulic suspension provide exceptional comfort on uneven urban roads. Integrated front and rear lighting, turning indicators, and ambient lights significantly enhance visibility, boosting rider confidence day and night. Additionally, advanced hydraulic suspension and a reinforced stem structure further strengthen reliability and safety.

Future-ready and adaptable, the modular V1 Pro allows operators to customize fleets with specialized options such as 60mm tires for superior grip, wireless charging pads, secure NFC locks, and innovative AI-driven diagnostics. Engineered to rigorous quality standards with a top-rated waterproof structure, the scooter significantly reduces total cost of ownership (TCO).

"This partnership embodies our vision to shape the future of sustainable mobility," said Lu Jian, Brand Representative of NAVEE. "With its exceptional durability, customizable features, and advanced technology, the V1 Pro empowers operators to meet evolving urban demands and deliver superior riding experiences."

