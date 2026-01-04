Neolix Partners with Luxmea to Co-Create a New Ecosystem for Smart Urban Logistics in Europe

BEIJING, Jan. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Neolix, a global leader in autonomous delivery solutions, has officially entered into a strategic partnership with Luxmea, a European provider of electric cargo and mobility solutions. The collaboration will focus on urban delivery scenarios in the European market, leveraging AI as the core driver to jointly build an efficient, intelligent, and sustainable new ecosystem for urban logistics. This partnership not only marks the deepening of Neolix's global footprint but also injects Chinese innovative momentum into the upgrading of Europe's smart logistics industry.

As a benchmark enterprise in RoboVan R&D, manufacturing, and services, Neolix's core products have obtained certification from TÜV Rheinland, a globally recognized authority, and comply with more than 20 ECE/EU regulations, enabling flexible adaptation to diverse urban delivery needs. To date, Neolix's autonomous vehicles have been deployed in 15 countries and regions worldwide, with cumulative delivery and deployment volume exceeding 15,000 units.

A brand under Baodao Vehicle Industry, Luxmea specializes in electric cargo bikes and urban smart mobility solutions, having established itself as a well-known brand in Europe's sustainable urban transportation sector. Its electric cargo bike solutions have a mature application foundation in the last-mile delivery scenario from hubs to customers, precisely meeting the segmented needs of urban logistics. With a supply chain system covering China and Europe, Luxmea has accumulated extensive market resources. Currently, over 550,000 electric bikes developed by the company are in use across Europe, serving numerous major logistics-related clients and effectively driving the transformation of urban mobility and last-mile delivery towards cleanliness, intelligence, and connectivity.

Under the cooperation agreement, both parties will fully tap into the synergistic value of customer resources, focus on major logistics enterprises urban logistics and the last-mile delivery needs, achieve service scenario complementarity, and jointly provide more comprehensive last-mile logistics support for customers. Meanwhile, Neolix will leverage its L4 autonomous driving and core AI technologies to empower Luxmea's business with intelligent upgrading, jointly building a new urban logistics ecosystem tailored to European market demands and accelerating the development of Europe's vast smart logistics market.

This strategic partnership represents a key layout for both parties based on the development needs of the European market, with resource complementarity and technological empowerment as the core drivers to jointly explore the potential of the last-mile logistics market. Neolix's advantages in AI technology and autonomous vehicle products will form efficient synergy with Luxmea's local market accumulation and supply chain resources, further enhancing the market competitiveness of both parties in Europe's smart logistics sector and providing innovative solutions for the upgrading of the local logistics industry.

Will Zhao, Executive President of Neolix stated: "Europe is a strategic hub for global smart logistics, and this partnership with Luxmea is a crucial step in deepening our European layout. Through the in-depth empowerment of AI technology and autonomous vehicle products, we will work with Luxmea to address last-mile delivery challenges and bring more efficient and convenient logistics experiences to European consumers."

Wenjun Lin, General Manager of Luxmea GmbH, stated: "Neolix's technical strength and large-scale operational experience perfectly complement our local supply chain resources and technical integration capabilities. Luxmea's technological accumulation in European micro-mobility drive control and ecosystem, combined with Neolix's AI intelligent technology, will create synergistic leaps forward. We look forward to promoting the innovative upgrading of last-mile delivery models through our collaborative efforts and supporting the EU in achieving its sustainable logistics development goals."

Media ContactFor more information, please contact: Neolix: Linda Xu, xulinhua@neolix.ai Luxmea: Amber Tang, amber@luxmea.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2853977/Neolix_partners_Luxmea_co_create_a_ecosystem_smart_urban_logistics_Europe.jpg

