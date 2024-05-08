Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 08 Maggio 2024
Aggiornato: 15:07
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

Ness Digital Engineering Acquires Intricity - a New York based company specializing in data strategy, governance, modernization, and monetization

08 maggio 2024 | 15.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

NEW YORK, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ness Digital Engineering (Ness), a global full-lifecycle digital services transformation company, has acquired Intricity, a leading provider of data strategy, governance, modernization, and monetization solutions. The acquisition deepens Ness's data offerings, which global F1000 clients have utilized to create new revenue streams and improve operating efficiencies.

"Ness has always had a strong capability in data engineering, and the acquisition of Intricity brings the data strategy and advisory capability. Furthermore, Ness will build on Intricity's strategic alliances with Snowflake and Databricks," said Ranjit Tinaikar, CEO, Ness Digital Engineering. "We are excited to welcome Intricity's talented team to Ness, combining our strengths to deliver even greater value to our clients."

Intricity brings deep expertise in handling complex data modernization and monetization problems that are the heart of any digital transformation today.

"Joining Ness, backed by KKR, presents an exciting opportunity to accelerate our growth trajectory worldwide. We are excited to leverage Ness's global presence, digital competencies, and deep industry expertise to deliver digital transformation solutions to a wider range of clients," said Arkady Kleyner, Principal & Co-Founder, Intricity. "Together, we are well-positioned to drive meaningful business outcomes and accelerate innovation for our clients."

Commenting on the acquisition, Troy Clemente, Principal & Co-Founder, Intricity, added, "We have successfully established ourselves as experts covering the entire information lifecycle, and by joining Ness, we can accelerate our combined clients' AI journeys based on modern data infrastructures."

Zinnov acted as financial advisor to Ness Digital Engineering. 

For more information:Tanaya Misra, Global Head – PR & CommunicationsTanaya.misra@ness.com 

About Ness Digital Engineering

Ness Digital Engineering, which funds managed by global investment firm KKR acquired in 2022, is a full-lifecycle digital engineering firm offering digital advisory through scaled engineering services. Headquartered in New York, Ness serves our customers across 11 innovation hubs in the US, Eastern Europe, and India. Combining our core competence in engineering with the latest in digital strategy and technology, we seamlessly manage Digital Transformation journeys from strategy through execution to help businesses thrive in the digital economy. For more information, visit www.ness.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2144213/4406841/Ness_Blue_Logo.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ness-digital-engineering-acquires-intricity---a-new-york-based-company-specializing-in-data-strategy-governance-modernization-and-monetization-302139799.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Altro ICT Economia_E_Finanza ICT Economia_E_Finanza services transformation company based company specializing compagnia company
Vedi anche
News to go
AstraZeneca ritira il suo vaccino anti Covid in tutto il mondo
News to go
Agrovoltaico, le novità
News to go
Morti bianche, il confronto tra l'Italia e gli altri Paesi europei
News to go
Povertà in Italia, cosa dicono i dati dell'Istat
News to go
Toti arrestato per corruzione, governatore Liguria ai domiciliari
News to go
Ita-Lufthansa, presentate integrazioni ai rimedi richiesti da Ue
News to go
Banche, in 5 anni -20% filiali e -6% dipendenti
News to go
Decreto flussi, superate 700mila istanze nei tre click day di marzo
News to go
Israele-Hamas, colloqui in salita. Intervento di terra a Rafah più vicino
News to go
Agenzia governativa per i controlli, Abodi: "Serve equa competizione"
News to go
Titoli di Stato, emissione speciale Btp Valore a 6 anni
News to go
Giustizia, via libera governo a pacchetto riforme


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza