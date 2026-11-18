CLEVELAND, Nov. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Radiology is confronting a capacity problem that no amount of hiring can solve on its own. Demand for imaging keeps climbing, driven by an aging population, chronic disease, expanded screening, and increasingly complex studies. At the same time, the pipeline of new radiologists, retirements, and growing demand for flexible work are constraining capacity. Today, Hyland, a global leader in content intelligence and automation, is introducing Hyland Diagnostic Radiology to help healthcare organizations meet these challenges. With its vendor-neutral imaging foundation, Hyland Diagnostic Radiology delivers the specialized workflows, viewing and tools radiologists need, built on the same proven foundations designed to manage imaging across the enterprise.

When every hospital, imaging center, and specialty maintains its own worklists, viewers, and archives, no health system can see its true available capacity or reliably match each study to the right available radiologist. With Hyland Diagnostic Radiology, organizations have a validated solution within Hyland Medical Imaging that coordinates the full diagnostic workflow, from image acquisition and study prioritization through interpretation, enterprise access, and lifecycle management, on a single, governed foundation.

"Health systems need to coordinate diagnostic work across their entire organization," said Vinitha Ramnathan, SVP and GM of healthcare product management at Hyland. "Hyland Diagnostic Radiology brings diagnostic viewing, intelligent worklist orchestration, and image management together on one governed foundation. That helps teams prioritize urgent studies, match exams with the right expertise, and make better use of radiologist capacity across sites."

When Federation Isn't Enough

Many health systems have already tried to solve imaging fragmentation by connecting departmental systems together. But federation only links silos; it doesn't remove them. Separate archives, governance models, and application dependencies persist and multiply as organizations add sites and specialties. Prior studies often require manual retrieval. And radiologists lose real clinical time simply navigating between disconnected applications rather than reading.

The consequence compounds over time, as turnaround times are often unpredictable even when total staffing looks stable, meaning the most productive radiologists absorb a disproportionate share of the workload. And because operational leaders lack real visibility into enterprise-wide capacity, IT teams carry the cost of redundant interfaces, storage, and upgrade cycles for every new system added to the mix.

One Coordinated Approach to Diagnostic Imaging Review

Hyland Diagnostic Radiology brings together intelligent worklist orchestration and diagnostic viewing as one coordinated experience, built on a vendor-neutral enterprise imaging foundation:

Together, these capabilities let a health system measure and manage the specific factors that actually constrain radiologist's capacity, such as backlog by site and modality, turnaround time by priority, how studies are distributed across radiologists, after-hours coverage, time lost locating prior studies, and how effectively AI tools are actually adopted inside the reading workflow.

Built for Today's Diagnostic Demands and Tomorrow's Workflows

As health systems expand across locations and specialties, they need technology that can evolve with them, without disrupting existing investments in EHR, modality, reporting, and departmental systems. Hyland Diagnostic Radiology is part of the company's broader Medical Imaging portfolio and available now to support organizations as they modernize at their own pace while preserving existing investments. It also advances Hyland's broader agentic hospital vision by providing governed imaging information and coordinated workflows to support future agentic capabilities.

Hyland invites RSNA 2026 attendees to see Hyland Diagnostic Radiology in action with hands-on demonstrations at booth #1322, running November 29 through December 2 in Chicago.

To learn more about Hyland's platform and solutions, please visit Hyland.com.

About Hyland

Hyland is the pioneer of the Content Innovation Cloud, delivering ubiquitous enterprise intelligence to organizations with solutions that unlock actionable insights and drive automation. Trusted by thousands of organizations worldwide, including many of the Fortune 100, Hyland's solutions create the foundation for a connected, agentic enterprise, where teams harness the power of AI to redefine how they operate and engage with those they serve. For additional information on Hyland's platform and services, please visit Hyland.com.

Media contact:Jason Gerdonjason.gerdon@hyland.com

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