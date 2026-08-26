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Ninkear to Unveil AI-Ready Mini PCs and Performance Laptops at IFA 2026

26 agosto 2026 | 15.11
LETTURA: 1 minuti

BERLIN, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ninkear, a practical AI PC brand for mobile professionals, will participate in IFA Berlin 2026 to present its latest compact computing solutions and actively seek new partners and distributors worldwide.

Since 2020, Ninkear has focused on reliable performance and energy efficiency under its "Nothing Extra" philosophy—the right performance for real work, no more, no less. The company offers free shipping from its European warehouse, 30-day returns, and a 2-year warranty; products are available in 25+ markets and trusted by over 200 enterprise customers.

At IFA, Ninkear will highlight these key models:

Mini PCs

Laptops

We are actively seeking distributors and partners in various countries and regions.

Visit our booth to experience the products, discuss cooperation opportunities, and explore potential partnerships. We look forward to meeting you!

IFA Berlin 2026

Dates: September 4–8, 2026

Booth: H5.2-450

Address: Messedamm 22, 14055 Berlin, Germany

For more information, visit https://ninkear.com/

Media Contact:marketing@ninkear.com+8615914917645

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