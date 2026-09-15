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OCI publishes Position Statement in connection with the offer of NNS for all issued and outstanding OCI shares and convenes Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders

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15 settembre 2026 | 20.10
LETTURA: 1 minuti

This press release is issued pursuant to the provisions of Section 18 paragraph 3 of the Dutch Decree on public takeover bids (Besluit openbare biedingen Wft) (the "Decree") in connection with the cash offer by NNS Holding (Cyprus) Limited ("NNS") for all the issued and outstanding shares in the capital of OCI N.V. ("OCI" or the "Company") (the "Offer").

AMSTERDAM, Sept. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OCI (Euronext: OCI) has taken note of the press release issued by NNS on 14 September 2026 in which it formally announced the launch of the Offer by means of publication of its offer memorandum available on NNS's website at https://nnsholding.com/. In connection with the launch of the Offer, OCI announces that today it has published its Position Statement regarding the Offer as required pursuant to Section 18 of the Decree.

OCI further announces that also today, in accordance with the Decree, it has convened an Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders ("EGM") to be held on 30 October 2026 at 10:00 a.m. CET to discuss the Offer. In addition, at the EGM the shareholders will be asked to vote on (i) the proposed strategic combination between OCI and Orascom Construction PLC, and (ii) the OCIN Sale (both as further described in the explanatory notes to the agenda of the EGM).

A copy of the Position Statement, the notice and agenda with explanatory notes for the EGM and related materials are available on OCI's website at https://oci-global.com/shareholder-meetings/.

ABOUT OCI GLOBAL

Learn more about OCI at www.oci-global.com. You can also follow OCI on LinkedIn.

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