circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

Oriental Culture Holding LTD Announces Special Cash Dividend Plan to Reward Shareholders on Fifth Anniversary of Listing

12 gennaio 2026 | 14.56
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Nasdaq: OCG

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Oriental Culture Holding LTD (Nasdaq: OCG) announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a special cash dividend plan to celebrate the company's fifth anniversary of listing on Nasdaq and reward shareholders for their long-term support.

The specific dividend details are as follows:

OCG CEO Shao Yi stated: "After securing the necessary funds for ongoing operations and development, the company has decided to return a portion of accumulated cash reserves from prior years to shareholders as dividends. This reflects our commitment to rewarding shareholder support and sharing in our growth achievements. This dividend represents our sincere gratitude for shareholders' five-year partnership. We firmly believe that while actively developing our business, we must also directly reward shareholders to foster long-term value creation."

This dividend plan was approved by the Board of Directors on January 8, 2026, and its implementation will comply with relevant regulations.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied due to risks and uncertainties. OCG assumes no obligation to update this information.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/oriental-culture-holding-ltd-announces-special-cash-dividend-plan-to-reward-shareholders-on-fifth-anniversary-of-listing-302658164.html

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
News to go
Roma, turismo da record nel 2025: quasi 23 milioni di arrivi
Anguillara, trovati morti i genitori di Claudio Carlomagno: la videonews del nostro inviato
News to go
Ddl violenza su donne, Bongiorno presenta riformulazione del testo
News to go
Bonus 2026, quali sono e chi può beneficiarne
News to go
Sigarette, 5 euro in più per ogni pacchetto: al via raccolta firme
News to go
Bonus bollette 2026: sale la soglia Isee
News to go
Agroalimentare, nel 2025 export verso record di 73 miliardi
Funerali di Aba, lungo applauso e palloncini bianchi: in migliaia per l'ultimo saluto
Maltempo in Sicilia, danni ciclone Harry nel Messinese - Videonews dalla nostra inviata
News to go
Bonus mobili 2026, detrazioni e agevolazioni
News to go
Milano-Cortina, scatta il maxi piano sicurezza
Giammetti: “Valentino era molto religioso, preghiera commovente” - Video


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza