Replit Opens First International Office in London

Growing demand from individuals, small businesses and enterprises drives global expansion Partners with The Lord Mayor's Appeal Charity to provide upskilling for NEET

LONDON and SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Replit, the agentic creation platform that helps people turn ideas into apps, websites, products and new businesses, celebrated this week with the opening of its first international office in London. The company was joined by Sadiq Khan, Mayor of London, for a ribbon-cutting ceremony, marking Replit's first outpost outside the United States.

Replit, founded in 2016, has more than 60 million users worldwide, with users at 85% of the Fortune 500. Today's opening comes on the heels of a stretch of recent announcements by Replit, including a collaboration with OpenAI on its Free Tier mode, continued investment in enterprise-grade security, and the debut of Replit Design, all designed to broaden the reach of its product.

The company plans to use London as the hub for its European operations. It expects to double its headcount and investment in the coming year and significantly expand its presence in London as the company scales across the globe with small businesses and enterprises. Replit already powers a range of small businesses that use the platform on a daily basis.

Among the enterprise customers already putting Replit to work across Europe are PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), Ernst & Young, Mercedes-Benz Group, TrustPilot, and Hg. They add to the list of U.S. customers like Accenture, Visa and Zillow, among others, that are utilizing Replit in their daily operations.

Replit also announced that it will be partnering with The Lord Mayor's Appeal charity (TLMA), which supports young Londoners not in education, employment or training (NEET). Together, they plan to pilot a four-week course to 100 young people from disadvantaged and under-represented backgrounds over the coming months, giving them vital vibe coding skills they can use to access jobs and other employment opportunities.

"Replit was started with the mission to give anyone anywhere the ability to build an application without learning how to code," said Amjad Masad, co-founder and CEO of Replit. "Demand for Replit has been growing exponentially and we are thrilled to be here in London to serve our European base as well as collaborate with the UK Government in upskilling people to give them the tools they need to advance their job potential."

"I'm delighted to welcome Replit to London as they open their first international office in the King's Cross Knowledge Quarter. As a world-leading city for technology, education and innovation, London has a wealth of talent, a diverse skills base and is already home to an array of leading AI companies. Used responsibly, AI can massively benefit London and is an important part of our London Growth plan. I'm keen we lead from the front to help shape the AI transition and make sure it works for all Londoners," said Sadiq Khan, Mayor of London. "Replit choosing to base themselves here is a huge vote of confidence in London as we continue to build a better, more prosperous city for everyone."

"AI promises to be the most transformative technology we will see in generations, with a vast impact across industries and our society," said Kanishka Narayan, the newly appointed UK Minister for AI. "As a country, we are at the forefront of AI advances, and we will continue to lead as we embrace rapidly growing AI companies like Replit into our ecosystem."

Replit brings design, creation, development, databases, deployment, security and enterprise controls into one environment, giving organizations the ability to expand who can build while maintaining the governance required at enterprise scale.

About ReplitReplit, headquartered in San Francisco, CA, USA, is the agentic software creation platform that enables anyone to build applications using natural language. Teams at enterprises including Atlassian, Adobe, Accenture and Databricks use Replit to build apps, and the company has partnerships with Google, Microsoft, Stripe and Slack, among others.

Media Contactpress@replit.com

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