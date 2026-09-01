Ribbon Bolsters Its Market-Leading Critical Infrastructure Portfolio

New generation of routers delivers expanded routing, automation, security and synchronization capabilities

PLANO, Texas, Sept. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global leader in real-time communications technology, IP routing, and optical networking solutions, today announced the expansion of its critical infrastructure portfolio. The portfolio is designed to help utilities modernize increasingly complex operational networks while maintaining the reliability, security and deterministic performance required for essential services. Ribbon's experience spans hundreds of thousands of deployed network elements across the world, supporting some of the industry's most complex networks.

Utilities face growing pressure to modernize the grid, integrate distributed energy resources, improve reliability and strengthen cybersecurity. Meeting these requirements demands communications networks that support both legacy operational technologies and next-generation digital applications. Ribbon's market-leading critical infrastructure portfolio enables utilities to evolve confidently and at their own pace while preserving operational continuity and protecting mission-critical services.

"Utilities must modernize their networks, strengthen cyber resilience and support new digital grid initiatives without disrupting core operations," said Sam Bucci, EVP and COO at Ribbon. "Our expanded portfolio enables them to bridge legacy and next-generation requirements on a single, modern platform."

The new NPT 1022M and NPT 2104 build on the proven capabilities of existing platforms including the NPT 1012D and NPT 2714. Combined with Ribbon's IP rNOS routing software, optical networking portfolio and Muse multilayer automation platform (MAP), these technologies further strengthen Ribbon's ability to support the converged IT/OT communications networks that underpin modern utility operations.

Designed to address the demanding requirements of utility network modernization, Ribbon's solutions support teleprotection, SCADA, operational voice, always-on OT operations, deterministic packet transport (MPLS-TP, SR-TE), scalable IP/MPLS networking and class D timing for precise frequency and time synchronization across the grid.

These capabilities enable utilities to introduce advanced monitoring, automation, video, distributed energy resource management and smart grid analytics while modernizing their communications infrastructure without compromising operational continuity.

Ribbon's robust features includes:

"These innovations provide a strong foundation for utilities transitioning from TDM to IP-MPLS and segment routing architectures while preserving the reliability and performance essential to their operations," Mr. Bucci added. "They enable utilities to support both legacy and modern services on a common architecture while maintaining operational continuity."

About RibbonRibbon Communications (Nasdaq: RBBN) is a global provider of voice communications software, IP routing, and optical networking to mobile and wireline service providers, enterprises, critical infrastructure and defense sectors. We support our customers' Path to Autonomous Networks by leveraging the latest AIOps automation platforms and Agentic AI technologies, helping them deliver better customer experiences, reduce operational costs, and achieve sustainable growth. To learn more about Ribbon, visit rbbn.com.

Important Information Regarding Forward-Looking StatementsThe information in this release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events that involve risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this release, including those regarding the expected benefits from use of Ribbon Communication's products, are forward-looking statements. The actual results of Ribbon Communications may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. For further information regarding risks and uncertainties associated with Ribbon Communications' business, please refer to the "Risk Factors" section of Ribbon Communications' most recent annual or quarterly report filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements represent Ribbon Communications' views only as of the date on which such statement is made and should not be relied upon as representing Ribbon Communications' views as of any subsequent date. While Ribbon Communications may elect to update forward-looking statements at some point, Ribbon Communications specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.

Investor Contact+1 (978) 614-8050ir@rbbn.com

Media ContactCatherine Berthier+1 (646) 741-1974cberthier@rbbn.com

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