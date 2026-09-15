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ROSEWOOD HONG KONG NAMED NO.1 IN THE 50 BEST HOTELS 2026 FOR THE SECOND CONSECUTIVE YEAR

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15 settembre 2026 | 21.24
LETTURA: 2 minuti

PARIS, Sept. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The list of The 50 Best Hotels has been revealed at a prestigious awards ceremony in Paris. The unveiling recognises exceptional and pioneering hospitality experiences from across the globe.

See the full list of The 50 Best Hotels 2026 here

Rosewood Hong Kong (No.1) has once again been recognised as The World's Best Hotel, following its ranking as No.1 in 2025 and No.3 in 2024. The No.2 spot goes to Capella Bangkok and Four Seasons Bangkok at Chao Phraya River ranks at No.3. Asia has 18 hotels including four in Japan: Aman Tokyo (No.11), Bulgari Tokyo (No.24), Patina Osaka (No.33) and Park Hyatt Kyoto (No.37).

Europe leads the way with 21 winning hotels, including six in Italy and France, four in the UK and one in Greece, Monaco, Switzerland and Türkiye. The highest-ranking European entry is Passalacqua (No.5) in Lake Como.

North America lists six properties and South America has two hotels. Oceania has one hotel included, whereas Africa is home to two.

Media Contact:The50BestHotels@thesaucecollective.com

Media Centre: https://mediacentre.the50.com/ 

 

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