SHANG XIA PRESENTS TWO EXHIBITIONS DURING PARIS DESIGN WEEK: A Contemporary Eastern Perspective Resonates Across Paris

PARIS, Sept. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- During Paris Design Week 2026, from September 10 to 17, SHANG XIA presents two exhibitions across Paris, at the Mobilier National and the Domaine National du Palais-Royal.

At the Mobilier National, SHANG XIA furniture enters into dialogue with historic pieces from the institution's permanent collection. At the Palais-Royal, the brand joins designer Wu Bin to present The Pavilion of Time, a large-scale installation exploring time, movement, and space. Carbon fiber connects the two projects, moving from the scale of individual objects to an immersive architectural installation.

Together, the two exhibitions bring SHANG XIA's approach to craftsmanship, culture, and material innovation to Paris, reflecting the brand's vision of CRAFTING THE MODERN EAST.

A Dialogue Across Cultures at the Mobilier National

As part of Paris Design Week, SHANG XIA founder Jiang Qiong Er presents a special exhibition in collaboration with the Mobilier National, the historic institution under the French Ministry of Culture.

Within the Chapelle Saint-Louis, four chairs from SHANG XIA's Da Tian Di Carbon Fiber Collection are presented alongside two lacquer pieces from the Mobilier National's permanent collection. SHANG XIA's contemporary reinterpretations of the traditional Official's Hat Chair and Horseshoe-Back Armchair meet historic works by masters of French Art Deco, including Jean Dunand.

Bringing carbon fiber and lacquer into the same space, the exhibition creates a dialogue between Eastern and Western craftsmanship, contemporary materials and historic techniques, revealing different approaches to material, form and making across cultures and generations.

Following the exhibition, the four SHANG XIA carbon fiber chairs will enter the Mobilier National's permanent collection. This acquisition marks an important recognition of SHANG XIA's approach to craftsmanship and contemporary design, while bringing a distinctive expression of Eastern design into one of France's leading national collections.

The Pavilion of Time: An Installation at the Domaine National du Palais-Royal

At the Domaine National du Palais-Royal, in the heart of Paris, SHANG XIA joins designer Wu Bin, founder of W.DESIGN, to present The Pavilion of Time, a large-scale installation created for Paris Design Week.

Wu Bin is the first Asian designer invited by the Ministry of Culture of France•Centre des monuments nationaux to present an installation at the Domaine National du Palais-Royal. Responding to this year's Paris Design Week theme, "Pulse in Motion," he has conceived a circular structure exploring time, movement, and space.

Set along one of the garden's tree-lined avenues, The Pavilion of Time draws a circle into a courtyard, making time tangible and walkable. Through reflection, translucency, and transparency, the installation dissolves into its surroundings—sky and passers‑by appear on its surfaces. Carbon fiber runs through the installation as a link between Eastern cultural references and a minimalist architectural language.

At its center, SHANG XIA carbon fiber seating invites visitors to pause and experience the space from a different perspective. As light and shadow move across the paper-like screens, the installation brings together movement, material, and the passing of time.

Two Exhibitions, One Vision of the Contemporary East

From the Mobilier National to the gardens of the Palais-Royal, the two exhibitions offer different expressions of SHANG XIA's approach to craftsmanship and design. Carbon fiber connects them, moving from the scale of an individual object to an immersive architectural installation.

Together, they reflect SHANG XIA's vision of the Contemporary East: rooted in culture and craftsmanship, while open to new materials, forms, and ways of experiencing design.

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