Giovedì 03 Aprile 2025
16:14
comunicato stampa

Shanghai Electric Signs Strategic Cooperation Agreements Worth Over CNY 3.637 Billion at Hannover Messe 2025

03 aprile 2025 | 15.54
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Accelerating Global Energy Transition Through Innovations in Clean Energy and Smart Infrastructure

HANNOVER, Germany, April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At Hannover Messe 2025, Shanghai Electric ("the Company", SEHK:2727, SSE:601727) announced the signing of strategic cooperation agreements totaling CNY 3.637 billion with enterprises from more than 10 countries, including Germany, the U.K., France, Egypt, and Zambia. These collaborations focus on advancing technological breakthroughs and industrial applications across three core themes: green and low-carbon solutions, smart infrastructure, and high-end manufacturing, with an emphasis on wind power, photovoltaics, energy storage, aerospace manufacturing, and industrial components.

"Shanghai Electric is transitioning from a traditional manufacturing enterprise to a provider of green intelligent systems. These agreements reflect a shared vision of complementary strengths and integrated innovation between global partners. This evolution in collaboration underscores our collective resolve to address the challenges of the global green transition," said Wang Deyuan, Managing Director Assistant at Shanghai Electric Group.

Showcasing Breakthrough Innovations

At the exhibition, Shanghai Electric unveiled over 20 cutting-edge technologies, including automation solutions for the aerospace sector, new energy vehicle (NEV) manufacturing systems, and zero-carbon industrial park solutions. Three flagship products stole the spotlight:

Aerospace Automation Excellence

Through its subsidiary BROETJE Automation, a global leader in complex assembly systems, Shanghai Electric introduced the revolutionary "Snowflake" Mobile Robotic Platform. This system combines high-flexibility industrial robots with autonomous guided vehicles (AGVs), enabling dynamic resource allocation, heavy-load precision handling, and seamless manual/automatic control switching. The platform addresses critical industry challenges such as labor shortages, supply chain volatility, and demand for flexible production paradigms.

Driving the NEV Revolution

Shanghai Electric's NEV solutions span the entire lithium battery lifecycle, from cell production to module/pack assembly. Highlights include:

Zero-Carbon Industrial Ecosystems

The Company's "Full-Stack" Zero-Carbon Park Solution integrates wind, solar, hydrogen, smart motors, and AI algorithms to deliver comprehensive decarbonization for industrial hubs. Successfully deployed in multiple landmark projects, this system showcases Shanghai Electric's expertise in end-to-end sustainability solutions.

About Shanghai Electric

Shanghai Electric (SEHK: 02727, SSE:601727) is a global leader in high-end equipment manufacturing, energy equipment, and industrial integration services. With a legacy of innovation spanning over a century, the Company is committed to advancing sustainable development through intelligent and green technologies.

For more information: https://www.shanghai-electric.com/group_en/.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2657529/20250402______3.mp4 Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2346204/5251262/Shanghai_Electric_logo.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/shanghai-electric-signs-strategic-cooperation-agreements-worth-over-cny-3-637-billion-at-hannover-messe-2025--302419914.html

in Evidenza