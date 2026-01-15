circle x black
Sopra Steria named among climate action leaders by CDP for the ninth consecutive year

15 gennaio 2026 | 11.19
PARIS, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sopra Steria, a major player in the European technology sector, for the ninth consecutive year has been ranked among the Carbon Disclosure Project's (CDP) A List, which recognises the world's best-performing companies in terms of combating global warming and adapting to the new climate reality. This recognition underscores the strength and maturity of Sopra Steria's environmental transition strategy, built on the company's long-standing commitment to sustainability and continuous refinement of its action plans.

 

The CDP ranking is an international benchmark for environmental assessment, and comes in recognition of the Group's ability to transform its climate commitments into operational results, particularly in scope 3 – which covers indirect greenhouse gas emissions across the value chain - which accounts for the majority of the Group's carbon footprint.

Axelle Lemaire, Executive Director of Sustainable Performance at Sopra Steria, comments: "This distinction awarded by the CDP reflects above all the operationalisation and acceleration of our climate action plans. In a particularly uncertain geopolitical and regulatory context, Sopra Steria has chosen to stay the course and intensify its efforts to decarbonise its activities, particularly in Scope 3, through responsible purchasing and the efficient use of IT. Our ambition is clear: to put Sopra Steria on a path that remains compatible with net zero emissions by 2040, while supporting our clients in the environmental transition of their production and distribution models.

