Spanish Government Delegation Visits Desay SV Intelligent Factory

LINARES, Spain, July 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a remarkable week for industrial development in southern Spain, Desay SV welcomed two delegations from the Spanish Government to the new intelligent factory site in Linares.

These visits underscore the strategic importance of the Desay SV project as a pillar of reindustrialization in Andalusia — revitalizing the region's economy, generating quality employment, and establishing Linares as a new center for smart mobility and high-tech manufacturing.

Spain has long held a key position in the global automotive sector. In July 2024, Desay SV officially broke ground on its intelligent factory in Linares, Andalusia, marking a significant milestone in the company's strategy for international expansion. The factory is scheduled for completion by the end of 2025, with mass production starting in 2026. It aims to manufacture 1.5 million automotive displays annually by 2028, delivering cutting-edge cabin and driving assistance technologies to global clients.

- Boosting Local Industry and Employment -

On June 24, 2025, Juanma Moreno, President of Andalusia, visited the Santana Science and Technology Park to observe construction progress. He praised Desay SV for bringing the "most powerful" automotive touchscreens to the market and emphasized the company's role in rebuilding the local automotive ecosystem. Juanma Moreno noted that the Desay SV intelligent factory project represents a major Chinese investment, and that the project will create a value chain ecosystem that will boost the economic development of the region. The project will serve as a successful example of industrial revitalization 14 years after the closure of Santana Motor.

When discussing future support measures, he mentioned plans to strengthen the role of Andalusia's key automotive hub by offering additional regional incentives and administrative support for companies in the park, including Desay SV.

- A Strategic National Initiative -

Two days later, on June 26, Jordi Hereu, Spain's Minister of Industry and Tourism, toured the site and reinforced central government backing. The Spanish government has allocated €5.5 million to Desay SV through PERTE VEC III to support sustainable transportation and industrial modernization.

Minister Jordi Hereu described the project as a 'strategic flagship initiative' for Spain's automotive transformation. "After decades of deindustrialization in Europe, Spain and Andalusia are now entering a new industrial era," he said. "This project represents our great cooperation with Chinese companies and our shared ambition to lead the future of mobility together."

Against the backdrop of international instability, Desay SV is actively deepening its localization strategy, establishing a presence in markets including Europe, Japan and Southeast Asia, while continuously strengthening its regional service networks. The Spanish intelligent factory project is a key initiative for Desay SV to position itself within the global automotive supply chain, offering competitive innovative products and highly efficient services.

