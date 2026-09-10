SUNLU and INSLOGIC Launch FilaDC i10 Filament Dehumidifying Cabinet for Long-Term Filament Storage

The new FilaDC i10 combines active dehumidification, 10-spool storage, low energy consumption and quiet operation to help maintain a stable, low-humidity environment for filament storage.

FRANKFURT, Germany, Sept. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SUNLU and INSLOGIC are introducing the FilaDC i10 Filament Dehumidifying Cabinet, a new long-term storage solution designed to help 3D printing users protect filament from moisture between prints.

Physical Adsorption + Smart Cycling

The i10 uses a molecular sieve to adsorb moisture from the air inside the cabinet. Its smart cycling system releases collected moisture and restores adsorption capacity automatically, providing continuous humidity control between 10% and 45% RH.

In testing, PETG stored in the i10 decreased from 0.34% to 0.21% moisture content after 96 hours, while PETG exposed to open air increased from 0.35% to 0.39% over the same period.

This creates a stable, low-humidity environment for long-term filament storage without relying on continuous high-temperature drying.

10-Spool Storage, Stackable Design

The i10 stores up to 10 × 1 kg filament spools and supports spool sizes from 0.25 kg to 5 kg.

Multiple i10 units can be stacked vertically to save floor space, with stacking up to three units recommended.

A sealing gasket and three strong magnets help keep the cabinet tightly closed and maintain a stable storage environment.

Built for Long-Term Storage

The i10 consumes approximately 0.23 kWh/24h* and operates below 30 dB, making it suitable for continuous use in homes, studios, workshops, and print rooms.

Its integrated design requires no complicated installation. Users can simply set it up, load the filament, and let it maintain the storage environment.

*Tested at 25°C and 60% RH in an empty chamber. Actual results may vary.

Multiple Safety Protections

For long-term operation, the i10 combines hardware temperature protection with intelligent software monitoring. If excessive temperature is detected, the system provides a real-time warning.

Beyond filament, the i10 can also provide low-humidity storage for other moisture-sensitive items, such as camera lenses, electronic components, tools, and collectibles.

Availability

The SUNLU × INSLOGIC FilaDC i10 will be available for pre-order beginning:

September 15, 2026, at 7:00 AM UTCPre-order: [https://bit.ly/4gGV5lb]

About SUNLU

Founded in Zhuhai in 2013, SUNLU is a global 3D printing brand specializing in filaments, resins, and accessories. With 270+ production lines, 25 million+ products sold, and 530+ intellectual property rights, SUNLU continues to advance 3D printing through product innovation, quality, and accessibility.

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