Terumo Neuro Celebrates 15 Years of the WEB™ Device: A Game-Changing Innovation in Aneurysm Treatment

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., March 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Terumo Neuro, a global leader in neurovascular innovation and a wholly owned subsidiary of Terumo Corporation, proudly marks the 15th anniversary of the groundbreaking WEB™ Aneurysm Embolization System. Since its introduction, the WEB device has transformed the treatment of wide-neck bifurcation aneurysms, offering physicians and patients a clinically proven, single-device solution – One and Done – with proven simplicity, proven safety and durability, proven for ruptured aneurysms* and proven innovation2-9. The WEB device was commercially launched in October 2010 after receiving its CE (Conformité Européenne) Mark in Europe. The first implant was performed by Prof. Joachim Klisch in Germany, paving the way for a new era in aneurysm treatment.

The WEB device has proven clinical data, supported by seven global Good Clinical Practice (GCP) studies2-8 and over 200 peer-reviewed publications. Over the past 15 years, this revolutionary technology has changed the paradigm for aneurysm treatment, providing a safe, effective alternative to traditional methods.

Carsten Schroeder, President and CEO of Terumo Neuro, commented on this significant milestone: "The WEB device has set a new standard in aneurysm treatment and has been instrumental in our mission to drive game-changing impact in neurovascular care. With 15 years of proven clinical success, WEB continues to advance patient outcomes, reducing the need for multiple devices and lengthy procedures. As we celebrate this achievement, we remain committed to innovating alongside leading physicians worldwide to shape the future of neurovascular care."

Transforming Aneurysm Treatment with the WEB Device

The WEB device is the world's first intrasaccular flow disruptor, designed to treat brain aneurysms from inside the aneurysm sac. Unlike traditional treatments for wide-neck bifurcation aneurysms that require stents and coils, this device minimizes the need for dual antiplatelet therapy, simplifying procedures and enhancing patient safety, with a single device. Key milestones and clinical highlights of Terumo Neuro's WEB embolization system include:

The WEB device's continued evolution underscores Terumo Neuro's dedication to advancing neurovascular technology. With more than 25,000 patients treated with the WEB device worldwide, this intrasaccular device remains the trusted choice for physicians seeking a reliable, single-device solution for wide-neck bifurcation aneurysms.

About Terumo Neuro (Formerly MicroVention, Inc.)

We are in business to create and deliver Game-changing Impact™—innovations that redefine what is possible in neuroendovascular treatment to meaningfully advance both physician practice and patient outcomes. Founded in 1997 as MicroVention and acquired by Terumo Corporation in 2006, Terumo Neuro offers more than thirty products for the treatment of cerebral aneurysms, ischemic stroke, carotid artery disease, and neurovascular malformations. Headquartered in California, Terumo Neuro products are sold in more than seventy countries through a direct sales organization as well as strategic distribution partnerships. Manufacturing facilities are in Aliso Viejo, California, and San José, Costa Rica. For more information on Terumo Neuro, please visit www.terumoneuro.com.

About Terumo Corporation

Terumo (TSE:4543) is a global leader in medical technology and has been committed to "Contributing to Society through Healthcare" for one hundred years. Based in Tokyo and operating globally, Terumo employs more than 30,000 associates worldwide to provide innovative medical solutions in more than 160 countries and regions. The company started as a Japanese thermometer manufacturer and has been supporting healthcare ever since. Now, its extensive business portfolio ranges from vascular intervention and cardio-surgical solutions, blood transfusion and cell therapy technology, to medical products essential for daily clinical practice. Terumo will further strive to be of value to patients, medical professionals, and society at large. For full indications for use, visit: WEB™ Embolization System | Terumo Neuro

*Information provided may not represent the approved indication for use for each country/market. Please refer to the Instruction for Use (IFU) in the specific market/country that you are looking into.

