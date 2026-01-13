circle x black
The Brattle Group Promotes Six Experts to Principal

BOSTON, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Brattle Group is pleased to announce the promotion of six individuals to Principal: Josh Figueroa, Dr. Nathalie Hinchey, Farooq Javed, Dr. Zening Li, Tania Tholot, and Julia Zhu.

"These six outstanding professionals reflect the firm's deep commitment to delivering exceptional service and insight to our clients," said Brattle President & Principal Torben Voetmann. "Across disciplines ranging from energy and international arbitration to technology, antitrust, and corporate finance and valuation, they bring market-leading expertise and perspective. Their promotion underscores the strength of our leadership and our continued investment in the firm's future and our people."Our new Principals:

ABOUT BRATTLE 

The Brattle Group answers complex economic, finance, and regulatory questions for corporations, law firms, and governments around the world. We are distinguished by the clarity of our insights and the credibility of our experts, which include leading international academics and industry specialists. Brattle has 500 talented professionals across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. For more information, please visit brattle.com.

