The Brattle Group Promotes Six Experts to Principal

BOSTON, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Brattle Group is pleased to announce the promotion of six individuals to Principal: Josh Figueroa, Dr. Nathalie Hinchey, Farooq Javed, Dr. Zening Li, Tania Tholot, and Julia Zhu.

"These six outstanding professionals reflect the firm's deep commitment to delivering exceptional service and insight to our clients," said Brattle President & Principal Torben Voetmann. "Across disciplines ranging from energy and international arbitration to technology, antitrust, and corporate finance and valuation, they bring market-leading expertise and perspective. Their promotion underscores the strength of our leadership and our continued investment in the firm's future and our people."Our new Principals:

