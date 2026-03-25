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THE CHAIRMAN IN HONG KONG IS NAMED NO.1 IN THE LIST OF ASIA'S 50 BEST RESTAURANTS 2026

25 marzo 2026 | 15.50
LETTURA: 2 minuti

For the full 1-50 list, click here.

CTA

HONG KONG, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cantonese cuisine trailblazer The Chairman is named The Best Restaurant in Asia, sponsored by S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna, at the Asia's 50 Best Restaurants 2026 live awards ceremony. Celebrated for honouring heritage Cantonese ingredients and traditions from southern China, The Chairman continues to champion refined regional cuisine rooted in seasonality.

Voted by the Asia's 50 Best Restaurants Academy, an influential, gender-balanced group of more than 350 industry experts, this year's list features restaurants from 17 cities across the region with three cities appearing on the 1-50 ranking for the first time, alongside eight new restaurant entries and four re-entries. Bangkok leads this year's list with nine restaurants, followed by Tokyo with seven entries. Hong Kong, Seoul and Singapore are each represented with six establishments.

Rikki Tidball, Managing Director – Events, 50 Best, says: "Heartfelt congratulations go to all the restaurants featured on this year's list, especially The Chairman on being named No.1 in Asia's 50 Best Restaurants 2026. The commitment to boundary-pushing gastronomy across the ranking is a tribute to the exceptional talent and innovative spirit that define Asia's vibrant restaurant scene."

The evening also celebrated the winners of pre-announced awards, including Peggy Chan as this year's winner of the Champions of Change Award, Masque (No.15) in Mumbai as the Art of Hospitality Award winner and San in Seoul as the One To Watch Award winner.

Media centre:https://mediacentre.theworlds50best.com/

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2942286/50_Best_Chairman_Hong_Kong.jpgLogo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2922156/Asia_50_Best_Restaurants_2026_Logo.jpgPDF: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2939478/50_Best.pdf

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Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.

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