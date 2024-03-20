Cerca nel sito
 
The Council of Indigenous Peoples' First Participation in the Berlin Tourism Expo: Promoting Classic Tribal Tours

20 marzo 2024 | 10.37
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Experience Taiwan's indigenous music and dance performances, as well as Paiwan glass bead crafting
TAIPEI, TAIWAN - Media OutReach Newswire - 20 March 2024 - The Council of Indigenous Peoples participated for the first time in a tour organized by the Tourism Bureau of the Ministry of Transportation and Communications to promote tourism in European cities. On March 1st, a Taiwan Tourism Promotion Event was held in Amsterdam, Netherlands, and from March 5th to 7th, they attended the ITB Berlin (Internationale Tourismus Börse). During the promotion period, the Council of Indigenous Peoples and the Tourism Bureau invited the Zuyun Cultural Music and Dance Troupe to perform indigenous music and dance, as well as arranged experiences such as making Paiwan glass bead crafts. The Council of Indigenous Peoples hopes to attract global travelers to Taiwan to experience the diverse cultures of indigenous tribes.

The Council of Indigenous Peoples stated that indigenous tribes in Taiwan are either located in the mountains or by the sea, and tribal tourism emphasizes cultural and ecological sustainability, providing places for relaxation of body and mind. This aligns with this year's theme of the Taiwan Pavilion, "Embrace the Mountains, Embrace the Sea, Enjoy the Circumference of the Island." Different indigenous groups have distinct cultures and languages, enriching the cultural heritage of Taiwan. Throughout the year, various tribes hold seasonal festivals and celebrations on different days to express gratitude and respect for nature.

For more information on tribal tourism, please visit the Qadaw website (https://explorethesun.tw/).

