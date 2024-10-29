The FII Institute Announces Findings of 2024 FII PRIORITY Compass

Major Survey Reveals Global Citizen Confidence Crisis

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A global survey has revealed dramatic drops in satisfaction levels amongst citizens from 24 countries, representing 62% of the world's population.

Over half of respondents reported they were dissatisfied with the world situation – an 11% drop from 2023 levels. The US has seen a 20% drop in confidence levels in the past year.

Financial insecurity ranks as the top concern for all citizens, with inflation and job security the main issues. Concerns about poor government performance, healthcare, and technology have displaced environmental concerns, which have dropped to fifth place and represent the top concern for only 13% of respondents.

These shifts provide insight for leaders and policymakers as they seek to navigate global economic challenges and increasingly polarised societies.

The survey commissioned by the Future Investment Initiative (FII) Institute, in partnership with Ipsos, identifies citizen sentiment, focusing on the economy, health, technology, healthcare, and government performance.

This survey, known as FII PRIORITY Compass, takes place every year and polls a demographically representative sample of ages, backgrounds, and countries, providing data and insights that help shape and inform discussions at FII Institute summits throughout the year.

The purpose of the institute is to make a positive impact on humanity by addressing common issues facing humanity, such as economic growth, prosperity, climate change, technology regulation, and equitable access to healthcare and education.

This year's FII PRIORITY Compass report identifies several key issues:

FII8 takes place in Riyadh (29 – 31 October), with over 7000 leaders, investors, experts, academics and innovators are taking part in over 200 panels and discussions designed to tackle the big issues facing humanity. This research will inform these discussions by providing insights into the actual issues that impact everyday people.

FII8 happens one month after world leaders gathered in New York for the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) and three weeks before G20 leaders meet in Rio de Janeiro. It happens four weeks before world leaders gather to discuss climate action at COP29 in Azerbaijan.

Richard Attias, CEO of the Future Investment Initiative Institute says:

"This study is a wake-up call for leaders and policymakers worldwide. The findings make sobering reading, representing as they do the genuine concerns of citizens across the globe. We have a unique opportunity to shape a better and safer world, but only if leaders tune in the issues that matter."

For a complete report, visit: https://fii-institute.org/

