Tom Hardy for Cypress & Grapevine Cologne Intense, Jo Malone London

LONDON, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- We are honoured to introduce British actor and producer Tom Hardy as our Jo Malone London ambassador for Cypress & Grapevine Cologne Intense.

Our Ambassador As one of the most revered film talents to come out of the UK, Tom, a born and bred Londoner, is known for cerebral performances that showcase his depth, complexity and versatility as an actor. Inspired by Cypress & Grapevine Cologne Intense, Tom, alongside acclaimed director Edward Berger and his father Chips Hardy, brings London to life on the screen. A London that celebrates idiosyncrasies, dichotomies and quirks, with a Jo Malone London campaign film for the fragrance.

Bonded by British roots, a playful creative demeanour and a shared dedication to social impact and mental health – Tom was an obvious choice of ambassador for Cypress & Grapevine Cologne Intense.

'It has been a privilege and great joy to collaborate with Jo Malone London on this campaign. What started as a shared connection and passion over similar philanthropic pursuits has since evolved into a wonderfully rewarding creative partnership, rooted in a shared commitment to making a long-term positive impact. It was a wonderful experience to work alongside such a brilliant team, helping to create a film that not only challenged us to visualise fragrance in new ways but was also evocative of the London we love – a city that embodies the exceptional and the contradictory in all its brilliance.' – Tom Hardy

The CampaignTom stars in the campaign centred around London at nightfall, written by his father Chips Hardy, The Exceptional And The Contradictory, a campaign film for Cypress & Grapevine Cologne Intense. Directed by world reknown Edward Berger, cinematographer James Friend and composer Volker Bertelmann, the cinematic result of our partnership not only underpins a liberating sense of pride in being a Londoner but speaks to Tom's relationship with scent and the powerful role it plays in storytelling.

'Tom is undeniably a huge talent. He is intelligent, compassionate, generous and thoughtful. But it was his willingness to be involved beyond being just a face of a campaign that really struck us. This is a true partnership that celebrates both the roots of Jo Malone London and Tom's hometown. We have come together as creatives to challenge the perception of fragrance advertising, alongside having a real affinity with our shared values of mental health, continuing to spotlight the importance of taking the conversation further. It is a true privilege to have Tom as part of the Jo Malone London family.'­ –Jo Dancey, Senior Vice President/ Global General Manager Jo Malone London.

Cypress & Grapevine Cologne IntenseA fresh and woody cologne that unites the aromatic notes of cypress trees with the warmth of grapevine and the sensuality of amber. The refined, distinctive and bold scent for men is one Tom has long worn, hence he has a very personal relationship with this Jo Malone London cologne.

'To me, Cypress & Grapevine Cologne Intense is a wonderfully classic vintage and earthy scent.' -– Tom Hardy

To watch the campaign video, please click here.

