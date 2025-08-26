circle x black
Tony Hawk's Historic "900" Skateboard Headlines Major Skate Sale at Julien's Auctions

26 agosto 2025 | 15.45
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Aug. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Julien's Auctions announces its partnership with legendary skateboarder Tony Hawk for the launch of "TONY HAWK: THE 900 COLLECTION." Launching today, August 26th, 2025, marking a pivotal moment where original artifacts from Hawk's career will be available to the public for the first time.

Curated by Tony Hawk himself, this auction offers 99 items selected for their deep personal significance and appeal to collectors. Hawk stated, "This is the first time I've personally been involved in every aspect of selling my own items," underscoring the uniqueness of this event. Proceeds will benefit The Skatepark Project, Hawk's nonprofit supporting skatepark development for youth in underserved communities.

The centerpiece is the original 1999 X Games "900" Falcon 2 Skateboard, the Birdhouse deck Hawk famously rode to land the sport's first-ever successful 900 aerial maneuver. Outfitted with Fury trucks and unmarked wheels, this Ultimate 1 of 1 artifact is poised to set new benchmarks for skate culture memorabilia, with estimates ranging from $500,000 to $700,000. The board is equated to iconic sports collectibles such as Muhammad Ali's first heavyweight gloves and Michael Jordan's "Flu Game" sneakers—symbolizing a major turning point for extreme sports in popular culture.

Collectors can also bid on the signed and worn gear from the historic 1999 X Games, including Tony's helmet, knee pads, and Adio sneakers. Other highlights include Tony's first used pro model skateboard from 1982 (Powell-Peralta), the 2002 Olympic Torch Relay outfit worn at the Salt Lake City opening ceremonies, a unique "Simpsons"-themed coat gifted after his 2003-episode appearance, and a collection of medals and awards chronicling his legendary career.

Julien's Auctions brings proven expertise from previous sales for high-profile icons like Princess Diana and Michael Jackson, ensuring this event garners maximum attention. The live auction will be held September 23, 2025, at 10 AM PT at the Loews Hotel in Hollywood and also online.

To participate in this landmark event and own a piece of sports history, register and bid now at [LINK TO AUCTION]

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xdnlGTgP5OsLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2510514/Juliens_Horizontal_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tony-hawks-historic-900-skateboard-headlines-major-skate-sale-at-juliens-auctions-302538321.html

