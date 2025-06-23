circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire/h2>

Tronsmart's Fiitune X30: Next-Generation Home Speaker with Spatial Audio in High Fidelity

23 giugno 2025 | 09.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Featuring an iconic design, the Fiitune X30 fits anywhere at home with Hi-Res audio to surround you in immersive stereo.

SHENZHEN, China, June 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tronsmart, a global audio brand, today launches the Fiitune X30 Hi-Res home speaker, its first speaker with spatial audio to immerse you in high-fidelity sound anywhere. It also boasts a premium finish that blends seamlessly into any home decor.

Elegant Design for Any CornerThe Fiitune X30 features a simple yet elegant design to add a refined touch to your music experience. With a sleek aluminum handle and grille fabric, the speaker offers a subtle texture without compromising sound clarity. Crafted from premium materials, it exudes a sophisticated aesthetic that complements any home style, from contemporary to classic.

Spatial Audio That Immerses YouStep into an immersive music world like never before. Engineered with 6 driver units including an upward-firing sky driver on top to project sound toward the ceiling, the speaker also includes 4 more passive radiators for enhanced bass. With an ultra-wide 40kHz bandwidth for an expansive soundstage, whether you're sitting on the couch or walking around, the speaker ensures consistent sound from all directions in your room.

Hi-Res Audio with Remarkable DetailsGet lost in wireless Hi-Res audio, powered by LDAC codec, which preserves every note and nuance in rich detail. Enhanced by advanced DSP, the 2.2.1 acoustic system with a racetrack subwoofer brings music to life with punchy bass without distortion. Beyond that, the 3-way speaker further elevates your listening with clearer vocals and crisper highs. Plus, the 80W output also contributes to enveloping you in room-filling and high-fidelity sound.

Enhance Your Home RelaxationPair two speakers for the ultimate movie night! Experience spatial audio that places you at the center of the action movie with explosions booming from behind and dialogue crisp in front. Connect with TV via Aux-in or Bluetooth, switch devices seamlessly with dual play mode, enjoy up to 14 hours of playtime, and fine-tune your sound with the Tronsmart APP.

Price And AvailabilityTronsmart Fiitune X30 is your home speaker where iconic style meets excellent sound. Scheduled for release in June, the speaker is available at a price of USD $179.99 / EU €179.99. Get it at tronsmart.com, aliexpress.com, mercadolibre.com and other authorized retailers.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2713912/1920_1080.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tronsmarts-fiitune-x30-next-generation-home-speaker-with-spatial-audio-in-high-fidelity-302487842.html

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN13369 en US ICT Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero ICT Altro Arredamento_E_Design Economia_E_Finanza Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
Allarme all'alba in base italiana Unifil prima di tregua Israele-Iran: la videonews dalla nostra inviata
Bezos si sposa a Venezia, l'evento e le proteste: gli aggiornamenti nella nostra videonews
News to go
Attacco Usa in Iran, cresce allerta terrorismo in Italia: 29 mila obiettivi vigilati
Iran, Israele colpisce il carcere di Evin - Video
Attacco Usa in Iran, i bombardieri tornano a casa e Trump ringrazia - Video
Attacco Usa a Iran, cosa è successo dopo ordine di Trump - Video
Trump, il messaggio all'Iran: "Ora il bullo deve fare pace" - Video
Attacco Usa a Iran, Netanyahu: "Trump ha fatto la storia" - Video
Ligabue a Campovolo, le videonews dalla nostra inviata
News to go
Lavoro al posto della pensione anticipata, le indicazioni dell'Inps
News to go
Trump mobile, la famiglia del Presidente Usa lancia la sua rete per cellulari
Stop ReArm Europe, il video del flash mob al Colosseo: frastuono di bombe e tutti a terra


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza