Uniting craft, scale, and speed: ITG and Finally! transform global content creation

LONDON, June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ITG, the AI-enabled, agile content business, has joined forces with cloud-based VFX and post-production studio Finally!, to solve one of the biggest challenges facing the marketing industry — delivering world-class creative, at speed and at a global scale, without compromising quality.

This new partnership combines the craft of Finally!'s boutique post-production with the efficiency and efficacy of ITG's AI-enabled automation and global activation.

Together, ITG and Finally! bridge the gap between high-quality creative intent and multi-market adaptation, ensuring that the foundational 'hero' ideas and creative concepts that drive brand growth don't get lost in translation.

"Nobody's really nailed the holy trinity of craft, speed, and scale — until now," explains Ian Hudson, ITG's Chief Production Officer. "This partnership lends ITG's true operational scale to Finally!'s creative excellence, from concept through to execution in every market, on every channel, and in every format — the variations that we know as Halo content."

The joint entity brings together Finally!'s industry-leading VFX and post-production capabilities alongside ITG's teams and proprietary Storyteq technology — the only platform to be named a Leader in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for both Content Marketing Platforms and Digital Asset Management.

As well as the above, Finally! will also benefit from AI and AR-enabled film and photography through access to ITG's Capture Studios facility. This world-class content creation centre includes Virtual Production and Extended Reality capabilities, automated photography and film, an Infinity Cove, bespoke set builds, lifestyle and development kitchens and more — providing a unique solution to support any client brief.

The combination of ITG's teams, technology, and facilities means every asset created by Finally! will be fully adaptable to the market, channel, and format required — ensuring the perfect story for every possible customer interaction.

"We're creators first, so it's painful to see work compromised when it changes hands," says Matthew Szabó, co-founder of Finally!. "ITG is aligned with our own model in terms of its sharp focus on technology as a tool to simplify the complicated and allow for greater creative expression. With ITG's studio and automation behind us, we can protect the creative at every step — scaling it globally without sacrificing the soul of the idea."

Historically, creative agencies have put their passion into creating hero concepts that define brand identities and campaigns, only to often see their vision watered down in the race to adapt assets for different formats, languages, and markets.

The partnership between ITG and Finally! avoids that dilution, ensuring content creation without compromise — uniting the craft behind all great marketing with the speed and scale necessary to land with impact in the modern landscape.

About Inspired Thinking Group (ITG)ITG is the leading Halo content partner to businesses around the world. It eliminates marketing complexity and delivers AI-enabled, agile content at speed and scale to drive business growth and reduce marketing costs. Clients include Heineken, Microsoft, Samsung, Haleon, KFC, John Lewis Partnership and more. ITG employs over 2,000 people throughout its global offices, its Storyteq platform is recognized by Gartner as a global Leader, and its Capture Studios facility includes state-of-the-art tech ranging from Virtual Production and Extended Reality, to automated photography and video.

About Finally!Finally! is a craft-driven, cloud-based production, post-production and VFX house with offices in London and Bangkok. With project management and key creatives always on the same time zone as the client, Finally! utilises its global talent network to deliver world-class content for all budgets. Founded by industry leaders (and brothers) Matthew and Gary Szabo they bring a wealth of hands-on experience to the most modern of workflows.

