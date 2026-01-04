GUANGZHOU, China, Jan. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- From the trenches of the Spanish Civil War to the storm-lashed beaches of Normandy, a forgotten group of Chinese fighters stood shoulder to shoulder with Europe's anti-fascist forces—yet their sacrifices have remained largely invisible to history. Unsung Chinese fighters on European battlefield | Brothers in Arms ⑤, a documentary produced by South, uncovers the little-known stories of Overseas Chinese volunteers who fought against Nazi and fascist regimes between 1936 and 1945, revealing a powerful legacy of international solidarity, courage, and shared sacrifice that transcended borders long before the end of World War II.

From 1936 to 1945, backed by Nazi Germany and Fascist Italy, a shadow of inhumanity spread from Spain, gradually engulfing all of Europe.

During these years, a great number of Overseas Chinese took part in the struggle on European battlefields. Whether traveling with military units or joining voluntarily, they fought alongside international allies, local soldiers, and civilians against the fascist regimes.

Their courage was recognized with medals and honors from several European governments. Yet their stories have remained largely untold.

"There is a long history of Chinese commitment to international solidarity," said Hwei-Ru Tsou, who, along with her husband Len Tsou, has long researched Chinese volunteer soldiers in the Spanish Civil War and devoted years to piecing together this forgotten chapter.

The untold story of the Chinese in Iberia

In July 1936, with the support of Hitler and Mussolini, right-wing forces led by Francisco Franco, including the Spanish Nationalist faction and the Falange, launched a civil war aimed at overthrowing the Second Spanish Republic.

This conflict also turned Spain into a testing ground for fascist nations to test new weapons and tactics, including the Bombing of Guernica, the first carpet bombing in human history.

In October 1936, rebel forces launched a fierce attack on the capital, Madrid. Faced with this crisis, in response to the call of the Communist International, the first International Brigades, comprising about 2,000 volunteer soldiers, arrived on the battlefield. Among them was a Chinese volunteer Paul Yan.

According to statistics, over 40,000 volunteer soldiers from 53 countries joined the Spanish Civil War and supported the Republican forces between 1936 and 1938, including Overseas Chinese.

"Despite facing Japanese aggression at home, these Chinese volunteer soldiers understood a truth: if Hitler, Mussolini, and Franco prevailed in Europe, an allied fascist front with Japan would surely endanger China's survival," she added.

According to Hwei-Ru, Tchang Jaui Sau was selected as the representative of the International Brigades from 40,000 people on the occasion of the first anniversary of the outbreak of the Civil War.

"Tchang Jaui Sau and Liou Kin Tien fought in the Battle of Segovia. A lot of their fellows fled when the bomb fell in their medical tent, but Tchang and Liou stayed and kept saving the wounded," said Hwei-Ru.

According to Hwei-Ru, both Tchang and Liou were called "legendary soldier" by their fellow in International Brigades.

After the Spanish Civil War, some of the Chinese volunteer soldiers and foreign doctors from the International Brigades made their way to China to fight against Japanese militarism, including Canadian doctor Norman Bethune.

The untold story of the Chinese on the French Coast

On the morning of June 6th, the Normandy landings, the largest amphibious assault in human history, were launched along the French coast. Over 150,000 Allied soldiers stormed the beaches of Sword, Juno, Gold, Omaha, and Utah under intense German fire, laying the cornerstone for victory on the Western Front of Europe.

Huang Tingxin, a Chinese probationary officer who was monitoring the perimeter on "HMS Searcher," a light aircraft carrier of the British Royal Navy, first heard the announcement over the ship's intercom and learned that the Allies had landed in Normandy.

"One interesting thing is that so many people think that D-Day was an American-led operation," said Sacha Marsac, Operations Manager (France) of the British Normandy Memorial. "We also didn't expect that there were Chinese soldiers who joined the D-Day operation."

According to historical materials, in addition to Huang, there were other Chinese officers who attended D-Day, conducting various missions, such as destroying Nazi German defensive fortifications and providing cover for the landing forces.

"The Chinese were not only fighting in the Far East against Japanese aggression but were also here in Europe, standing against fascism," remarked Marsac.

