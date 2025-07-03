circle x black
UPENDS® Launches an New Game-changing Open Pod System Vape in Europe

BERLIN, July 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Amidst a pivotal phase of regulatory restructuring and sustainable transformation in the global vaping industry, UPENDS remains steadfast in its long-term commitment to user-centric innovation and uncompromising compliance. The company proudly announces the launch of RAGE in EU market—a revolutionary open-system vaping device—which has successfully secured TPD certification.

With its revolutionary 10mL e-liquid pod capacity at the core, RAGE seamlessly integrates the portability of disposables with the cost efficiency and flexibility of open-system devices. Unlike those conventional 2ml-limited disposables or pods, RAGE's 10ml refillable open system—equivalent to a full bottle of e-liquid—eliminates frequent device replacements or refills while reducing the need to carry spare e-liquid or backup units. A single charge delivers nearly twice the usage duration of standard disposables at a fraction of the cost, significantly enhancing economic value and convenience. Powered by a 1000mAh high-capacity battery, RAGE achieves exceptional endurance, eradicating battery life concerns entirely.

Every engineering detail of RAGE originates from UPENDS' rigorous R&D process and extensive user testing, achieving optimal balance among portability, affordability, and performance. Its excellence is amplified by UPENDS' parent company—ALD Group Limited, a global leader in vaporization technology. Since 2009, ALD has pursued its vision of becoming "a world-class Chinese enterprise," leveraging a 10,000㎡ smart manufacturing base and multiple CNAS-certified laboratories. With over 200 specialized R&D professionals, ALD drives continuous breakthroughs in e-liquid formulation, precision atomization control, and advanced material applications—propelling the industry's sustainable advancement.

