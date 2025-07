VEOCEL™'s Lyocell Fibers for Enhanced Cleaning Take Center Stage at World of Wipes 2025

LENZING, Austria, July 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At the upcoming World of Wipes® (WOW) 2025 in Columbus, Ohio, Lenzing's flagship specialty nonwovens brand, VEOCEL™, will introduce VEOCEL™ Lyocell fibers for Enhanced Cleaning, a new innovation designed to support the next generation of high-performance surface cleaning and disinfecting wipes.

Aligned with VEOCEL™' s innovation theme, "Unleash Possibilities", this breakthrough is designed to inspire Lenzing's partners to rethink product design through the use of advanced cellulosic fibers. Derived from wood-based[1] raw materials, they offer an alternative to fossil-based synthetics and contribute to the reduction of avoidable plastic[2] waste in wipe applications.

Delivering Enhanced Cleaning Performance[3]

VEOCEL™ Lyocell fibers for Enhanced Cleaning are engineered to improve wiping performance through stronger and denser fabrics and enhance the end-user experience. These fibers ensure even liquid distribution, helping to reduce excess dripping and provide greater control during cleaning. Compared to fossil-based alternatives, each wipe can clean up to twice the surface area, offering significantly improved disinfecting efficacy.

A key factor contributing to the performance of these new VEOCEL™ fibers is their compatibility with active or functional ingredients commonly used in disinfectants such as quaternary ammonium compounds (quats). While many other cellulosic fibers require additional chemical treatments to achieve similar functionality, VEOCEL™ fibers for Enhanced Cleaning are designed through careful selection of raw materials and optimized production methods to exhibit minimal and consistent binding to active ingredients. This seemingly simple yet impactful advancement in fiber properties allows VEOCEL™'s cellulosic fibers to be used in applications previously dominated by plastic-based materials.

In addition, these fibers provide excellent wet strength and form stability[4], maintaining structural integrity even at lower basis weights. Altogether, these characteristics make them exceptionally well-suited for demanding cleaning environments—from household and personal care to institutional and industrial settings.

All VEOCEL™ Lyocell fibers are wood-based[5] and biodegradable[6], produced in a closed-loop, resource-efficient process with low emissions to air and water[7]. The Enhanced Cleaning variant maintains these high environmental standards while delivering superb technical performance.

"With the introduction of our VEOCEL™ Lyocell fibers for Enhanced Cleaning, we are unleashing new possibilities for our customers to choose cellulosic fibers in disinfecting wipes, empowering excellent performance while advancing their commitment to environmental responsibility," said Patricia A. Sargeant, Executive Vice President Nonwovens at Lenzing AG.

Discover More at WOW 2025

Lenzing will showcase VEOCEL™ Lyocell fibers for Enhanced Cleaning at WOW 2025, July 21–24, at Tabletop #405. Attendees can learn how this innovation supports hygiene, efficiency, and responsible material use.

Axel Russler, Innovation Project Manager Nonwovens, presented the fiber's development, performance testing and real-world applications in an INDA-hosted pre-show webinar titled "Advanced Cellulosic Solution for Disinfection Wipes".

About the Lenzing Group The Lenzing Group stands for the responsible production of specialty and premium fibers based on regenerated cellulose. As an innovation leader, Lenzing is a partner of global textile and nonwoven manufacturers and drives many new technological developments. The Lenzing Group's high-quality fibers are the raw material for a wide range of textile applications – ranging from functional, comfortable, and fashionable clothing through to durable and sustainable home textiles. TÜV-certified biodegradable and compostable Lenzing fibers are also ideal for demanding use in everyday hygiene applications. The Lenzing Group's business model extends far beyond that of a traditional fiber producer. Together with its customers and partners, Lenzing develops innovative products along the value chain, adding value for consumers. The Lenzing Group strives for efficient utilization and processing of all raw materials and offers solutions for the transition of the textile industry from the current linear economic system to a circular economy. In order to align its commitment to limiting man-made climate change with the goals of the Paris Agreement, Lenzing has a clear, science-based climate action plan that provides for a significant reduction in greenhouse gas emissions (Scopes 1, 2, and 3) by 2030 and a net-zero target by 2050. Key Facts & Figures Lenzing Group 2024 Revenue: EUR 2.66 bn Nominal capacity (fibers): 1,110,000 tonnes Employees (full-time equivalents): 7,816 TENCEL™, LENZING™ ECOVERO™, VEOCEL™, LENZING™ and REFIBRA™ are trademarks of Lenzing AG.

[1] Please refer to Lenzing Wood & Pulp Policy (lenzing.com). [2] "plastic" means a material consisting of a polymer as defined in point 5 of Article 3 of Regulation (EC) No 1907/2006, to which additives or other substances may have been added, and which can function as a main structural component of final products, with the exception of natural polymers that have not been chemically modified. [3] Compared to LENZING™ Lyocell Standard fibers [4] Compared to LENZING™ Lyocell Standard fibers [5] Please refer to Lenzing Wood & Pulp Policy (lenzing.com). [6] A range of LENZING™ Lyocell and Viscose fibers for nonwoven applications are certified by TÜV AUSTRIA to be biodegradable in soil, freshwater and marine conditions and compostable under home and industrial conditions. [7] These results were calculated using the Higg Materials Sustainability Index (Higg MSI) tools provided by the Sustainable Apparel Coalition. The Higg MSI tools assess impacts of materials from cradle-to-gate for a finished material (e.g. to the point at which the materials are ready to be assembled into a product). However, this figure only shows impacts from cradle to fiber production gate. VEOCEL™ branded fibers' LCA results are represented by TENCEL™/ECOVERO™ data based on Higg MSI database v3.7 (December, 2023).

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/veocels-lyocell-fibers-for-enhanced-cleaning-take-center-stage-at-world-of-wipes-2025-302509522.html

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.