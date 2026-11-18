New offerings support rapid deployment and better energy economics for mission-critical power while improving installation efficiency and project flexibility in utility-scale solar.

TIMBERLAKE, N.C., Nov. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Voltage Energy Group ("Voltage Energy"), a leading global provider of mission-critical power architecture solutions for utility-scale solar, BESS, and data center segments, today unveiled its Microgrid System (MGS) and introduced two new electrical balance of system (EBOS) products, the Load Break Disconnect Box (LBD) and Combiner Box (CBX), at RE+ 2026 in Las Vegas.

The new offerings highlight two areas of innovation: rapidly deployable off-grid power for mission-critical applications and an expanding EBOS portfolio for utility-scale solar projects. Together, they demonstrate Voltage Energy's engineering expertise in delivering practical, reliable power infrastructure solutions across diverse energy applications.

Rapidly Deployable Power for Mission-Critical Applications

Making its debut at RE+ 2026, Voltage Energy's Microgrid System (MGS) combines solar generation and battery storage in a modular off-grid system. It features foldable PV racking and a pre-assembled Power Skid that integrates the inverter, batteries, junction equipment, and backup diesel generators. Factory pre-wiring simplifies on-site connections, while foldable PV racking supports faster installation and redeployment. Adjustable screw-jack legs accommodate slopes and uneven terrain.

Designed for rapid deployment, a 64 kW MGS system can be installed by a three-person team in 24 hours under suitable installation conditions. An illustrative energy cost comparison also indicates approximately 40% lower energy costs than on-site diesel generation, depending on operating assumptions.

MGS supports temporary and mission-critical power needs across utility-scale solar construction, data center construction, disaster relief, and mining site. From powering construction activities to providing electricity for time-sensitive emergency operations after natural disasters, the system delivers reliable off-grid power when and where it matters most.

Expanding EBOS Solutions with New LBD and CBX

Alongside MGS, Voltage Energy introduced its new LBD and CBX, further expanding its EBOS portfolio for utility-scale solar projects. Supporting both Trunk Bus and Multi-String architectures, these products give developers and EPCs greater flexibility in selecting DC collection solutions tailored to their project layouts, electrical requirements, and installation plans.

For Trunk Bus architecture, LYNX PLUS provides a modular solution that aggregates power from multiple PV strings along a shared trunk. The new LBD adds a defined disconnect point, allowing electrical isolation of sections of the DC power system. For Multi-String architecture, IBEX PLUS and IBEX solutions group PV strings into customized harness assemblies for flexible routing across varied project layouts. The new CBX combines up to 16 PV string inputs into a single output toward the inverter, while supporting parallel output conductors and maintaining access to fuses for O&M.

Founded in North Carolina in 2016, Voltage Energy continues to expand its U.S. manufacturing footprint while building on its engineering expertise. Its Voltage Power Ranch in Timberlake, North Carolina, entered the pilot-run stage in October 2026, with a planned capacity ramp through 2027. The facility reinforces the company's commitment to engineering quality and reliable project execution for domestic energy infrastructure.

From mission-critical off-grid power to engineered EBOS solutions for utility-scale solar, Voltage Energy draws on its engineering expertise and manufacturing capabilities to meet today's project needs and support tomorrow's energy demands. Visitors can explore Voltage Energy's latest solutions at Booths N936 and N736 during RE+ 2026, November 17–19, in Las Vegas.

AboutVoltage Energy GroupFounded in 2016, Voltage Energy Group ("Voltage Energy") is a leading global provider of utility-scale solar EBOS and mission-critical power infrastructure solutions, with global headquarters in Timberlake, North Carolina. Voltage Energy delivers innovative, value-engineered technologies and services that improve installation efficiency, enhance safety, and optimize long-term system performance.We are a group of innovative people who sincerely care about the renewable industry. Learn more at the company's new website, www.voltageenergy.com.

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