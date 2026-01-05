W. L. GORE & ASSOCIATES TO ACQUIRE CONFORMAL MEDICAL, EXPANDING ITS PRESENCE IN ENDOVASCULAR TREATMENTS

Acquisition adds next-generation CLAAS® AcuFORM™ Technology to Gore's portfolio

CAUTION: Investigational Device. Limited by federal (or United States) law to investigational use. Outside the United States, the device is intended exclusively for clinical investigation. Not approved for commercial use.

NEWARK, Del., Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc. (Gore) a global materials science company dedicated to transforming industries and improving lives, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Conformal Medical, Inc., an innovative medical device company developing the investigational CLAAS® AcuFORM™ System, a next-generation left atrial appendage occlusion (LAAO) technology. The transaction is expected to close in early 2026, subject to regulatory approval.

"The investigational CLAAS AcuFORM System represents the kind of transformative, science-driven innovation that reflects our long-term commitment to improving patient care," said Bret Snyder, board chair and CEO of W. L. Gore & Associates. "It is an ideal fit with our endovascular portfolio and a strong complement to our existing cardiac products. As a privately held company founded on scientific innovation, Gore continues to thoughtfully pursue opportunities and partnerships that expand our ability to improve lives through the work of all our businesses, including expanding our ability to serve clinicians and improve patient outcomes."

The investigational Conformal CLAAS AcuFORM System features a nitinol endoskeleton with a proprietary foam matrix implant designed to conform to a broader range of left atrial appendage (LAA) anatomies with fewer sizes. Designed in two sizes, the device has the potential to transform LAAO into a same-day procedure, moving clinical practice away from general anesthesia and overnight hospitalizations. The investigational CLAAS AcuFORM System is currently in clinical testing and not available for commercial use.

LAAO is a one-time procedure for patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation (AFib) that aims to reduce the risk of stroke-causing blood clots forming in the LAA and eliminate the need for long-term daily oral anticoagulant therapy. AFib is projected to reach more than 12 million cases in the U.S. by 2030, according to the American Heart Association.

The acquisition advances Gore's expansion into adjacent endovascular treatments and reflects the company's long-term commitment to develop and invest in breakthrough medical technologies. Gore has developed numerous innovations over the past 50 years across its cardiac, vascular, and surgical solutions portfolios.

"We are pleased to join forces with a partner that reflects our belief that the investigational CLAAS AcuFORM Device can prove to be a transformative solution for stroke prevention. Our stakeholders will realize the value of this partnership as we bring this therapy through the clinical and regulatory process and eventually make it available to patients worldwide," said James Reinstein, President and CEO of Conformal Medical. "This partnership combines Conformal's deep expertise in LAAO with Gore's world-class capabilities in technology development, distribution and operations. It will enable us to leverage Gore's global presence, accelerating our mission of shaping the future of stroke prevention."

Gore has been an innovator in medical technology for 50 years, engineering devices that treat a range of cardiovascular and other health conditions. With more than 50 million medical devices implanted, Gore builds on its legacy of improving patient outcomes through research, education, and quality initiatives. Product performance, ease of use and quality of service provide sustainable cost savings for physicians, hospitals and insurers. Gore is joined in service with clinicians and through this collaboration is improving lives. goremedical.com

BDT & MSD Partners is acting as exclusive financial advisor and Davis Polk is serving as legal counsel to W. L. Gore & Associates. Piper Sandler is acting as exclusive financial advisor and Gunderson Dettmer is serving as legal counsel to Conformal Medical.

About Gore

W. L. Gore & Associates is a global materials science company dedicated to transforming industries and improving lives. Since 1958, Gore has solved complex technical challenges in demanding environments — from outer space to the world's highest peaks to the inner workings of the human body. With approximately 13,000 Associates and a strong, team-oriented culture, Gore generates annual revenues of $5.3 billion. gore.com

About Conformal Medical

Conformal Medical, Inc. is a medical device company developing devices to prevent stroke in patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation. The company's proprietary technology is intended to make left atrial appendage closure a same-day, single-operator procedure. For more information, visit conformalmedical.com.

