Ye Xiu from The King's Avatar Fronts Switzerland Tourism Campaign

ZURICH, Switzerland, July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a landmark collaboration between digital storytelling and global tourism, culture and entertainment group Yuewen and Switzerland Tourism have launched an immersive cultural tourism campaign based on the hit Chinese web novel, The King's Avatar. At the heart of the campaign is the beloved fictional e-sports champion Ye Xiu, who has been appointed Switzerland's official "Swiss Travel Explorer". The campaign marks Switzerland Tourism's first collaboration with a Chinese online literature IP and signals a new model of cross-cultural engagement.

On July 21, a special launch ceremony was held at the Swiss National Museum in Zurich, marking the official unveiling of the collaboration. Senior executives from both organizations celebrated the fusion of fiction and travel, and fan representatives from China participated in a roundtable discussion.

From Page to Passport: A Story Comes to Life

In The King's Avatar, Ye Xiu leads the fictional Chinese national e-sports team to Zurich to compete in the "Glory World Invitational Tournament."

Throughout July and August, Switzerland will host a one-month The King's Avatar-themed check-in campaign. From themed display zones at Zurich Central Station, to stamp collection points on Mount Titlis, a museum and cruise in Luzern, ice sculptures on Jungfrau, observation decks on the Aletsch Glacier and Leukerbad in Valais, the entire country will be infused with The King's Avatar elements.

Since the collaboration started last year, there has been a notable increase in The King's Avatar fans from China traveling to Switzerland. Chinese travel platforms have seen a significant uptick in interest in Swiss tourism, and restaurants and hotels in key locations mentioned in the novel have seen growth in bookings and sales.

A New Kind of Fan-Driven Cultural Exchange

Fans of The King's Avatar, many of whom are young, female, and highly creative, are not only following the campaign but actively shaping it. Through social media, fan art, and cosplay, they are turning a literary IP into a participatory cultural experience, blending fiction with personal journeys. In doing so, they are not only driving awareness but also demonstrating the evolving role of digital communities in global tourism and cultural exchange.

Martin Nydegger, Director of Switzerland Tourism, said at the launch, "We are honoured that Switzerland takes up a small chapter in the thrilling adventures in The King's Avatar, beloved by so many young Chinese. And we are even more happy that this event takes place during the Sino-Swiss Year of Culture and Tourism, celebrating 75 years of diplomatic relations between Switzerland and China."

Huang Yan, Senior Vice President of Yuewen, commented, "This collaboration between The King's Avatar and Switzerland Tourism is an important innovation. It demonstrates a new path for the internationalization of web novel IPs and highlights the practical value of cultural export. We look forward to seeing more cross-border cultural collaborations in the future."

About YuewenYuewen (China Literature Limited) is a culture and entertainment group focused on developing intellectual property (IP) derived from online literature. Yuewen has a diverse portfolio of well-known brands, such as QQ Reading, Qidian, New Classics Media, and Tencent Animation & Comics. It serves as a platform for tens of millions of creators with a rich reserve of literary works, audiobooks, animation, comics, films, drama series, games, and merchandise.

