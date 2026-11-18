CGTN published an article highlighting China's renewed call to expand ways for the Asia-Pacific to prosper together. The article also examines how China's own development creates a list of opportunities for economic growth across the region and beyond.

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For Martin Chu, co-founder of a green technology startup, the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area functions not simply as a geographic cluster but as an integrated innovation and industrial network.

His company's three-city footprint, with roughly half of his team based in Shenzhen and the other half in Hong Kong while manufacturing carried out in Guangzhou, offers a microcosm of the broader innovation ecosystem taking shape across the Greater Bay Area.

In a global recognition, the Shenzhen-Hong Kong-Guangzhou cluster retained the top spot among the world's innovation clusters for a second consecutive year, according to the World Intellectual Property Organization's (WIPO) 2026 rankings.

The growing prominence of bay areas, of which the Asia-Pacific boasts the world's largest concentration, was highlighted on Wednesday as Chinese President Xi Jinping announced that China supports the establishment of a World Association for Bay Areas Economic Cooperation.

That aims to deepen exchanges and interactions among bay areas from across the world and explore new ways for stronger economic cooperation in the Asia-Pacific, Xi said in a keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO Summit 2026 in Shenzhen.

He called for joint efforts to meet challenges facing development through opening up, generate momentum for growth through innovation and pursue prosperity for all through cooperation.

An Asia-Pacific community

Driven by decades of expanding trade, investment, industrial integration and cross-border connectivity, the Asia-Pacific has been a major engine of global growth. The 21 APEC member economies, home to about 40% of the world's population, account for nearly 50% of all international trade and more than 60% of global GDP.

In its regional economic outlook released last month, the International Monetary Fund identified three major forces shaping the Asia-Pacific's economy: the energy shock arising from the conflict in the Middle East, the artificial intelligence-driven technology boom, and the continued trade realignment following trade policy shocks.

"What is going on with the world? What should we do in the Asia-Pacific? To open doors or close doors, work together or against each other, adapt to change or stick to old ways?" Xi asked at Wednesday's summit. He described these as "hard questions of our times that we must answer."

To bring prosperity for all in the Asia-Pacific, he urged joint efforts to uphold peace and stability, build bridges of opening up and cooperation, boost innovation to drive growth and expand ways for mutual benefits and win-win outcomes.

In a showcase of the region's growing influence on the global innovation landscape, the WIPO's 2026 rankings placed all seven of the world's top innovation clusters in APEC economies, spanning East Asia and the United States.

Pointing to APEC's lead in innovation, Xi called for more efforts to forge science, technology and innovation partnerships, deepen cooperation in the digital economy and AI, and promote green and low-carbon transition.

"By doing so, we can turn strengths in innovation into drivers of growth and provide strong impetus for economic growth in the Asia-Pacific," he said.

A list of opportunities

The APEC meetings in Shenzhen come just days after China wrapped up the ninth China International Import Expo (CIIE), the world's first national-level import-themed expo. Intended one-year deals at the expo reached a record $85.45 billion, up 2.3% from the previous edition.

Addressing the business leaders on Wednesday, Xi cited the CIIE as a concrete example of China's super-sized open market – now the world's second largest – as a source of new opportunities.

"From new energy vehicles to smart homes, from the silver economy to ice and snow tourism, every new growth area is creating new opportunities for businesses across the world," he said.

Xi said China will also provide global business communities with a promising land for development and an environment that enables mutually reinforcing cooperation.

The 2026 APEC "China Year" coincides with the start of China's 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-2030) for economic and social development as well as the 25th anniversary of China's accession to the World Trade Organization (WTO).

The World Bank highlighted in July that China is now focused on a new phase of high-quality and productivity-led growth. In the first three quarters of the year, China's GDP grew 4.6% from a year earlier while its trade with other APEC economies rose 23.9% to 24.07 trillion yuan ($3.6 trillion).

Noting that the 15th Five-Year Plan has gotten off to a good start, Xi said it is not only a blueprint for China's development but also provides a list of opportunities for promoting economic growth in the Asia-Pacific and the wider world.

Noting that China has fully honored its commitments to the WTO over the past 25 years, Xi said China has stood up to unilateralism and protectionism and remained committed to true multilateralism, to upholding the multilateral trading system and WTO rules, and to advancing WTO reform.

"No matter how the international landscape may evolve, China will not waver in its pursuit of win-win cooperation with all other countries."

https://news.cgtn.com/news/2026-11-18/How-China-is-creating-new-opportunities-for-an-Asia-Pacific-community-1SaEt6x1CO4/p.html

Contact：CGTN Email：jiang.simin@cgtn.com

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