Notice of THEON’s Capital Markets Day “THEON NEXT”

PRESS RELEASE

Bloomberg (THEON:NA) / Reuters (THEON.AS)

29 August 2025 – Theon International Plc (THEON) is pleased to provide further details of its forthcoming Capital Markets Day (CMD) at which it will showcase its future growth drivers and strategy, the “THEON Next” Vision & Strategy. This encapsulates THEON’s ambition of becoming a trusted market leader in the next generation of optronics and a global player in the modern warfare era.

The CMD will be held on 6 November 2025 in Athens, Greece, at Divani Apollon Palace & Thalasso at 3:00 pm local time and be hosted by the Executive Directors and wider Leadership Team, including key members of THEON’s Design & Development Team. Attendance at the event is available in-person or virtually, limited to registered investment professionals. All presentations and associated materials, along with a recording of the event, will be made available on THEON’s website. To enquire about registering for the event, please e-mail cmd@theon.com.

THEON has established itself as a global leader in Night Vision, supplying its products to more than 70 countries worldwide, and is now materially expanding its portfolio of products through leading innovation. The recently developed A.R.M.E.D. ecosystem of products, an outcome of THEON’s dedicated in-house Design and Development division’s efforts, has positioned THEON at the forefront of technological innovation, reinforcing its leadership in man-portable defence electro-optics through the introduction of advanced digital solutions. At the same time, another key pillar of THEON’s growth strategy is the successful expansion into platform-based optronics products, which are physically mounted on or integrated into host systems, vehicles, vessels or buildings. These products represent a significantly larger market segment and are also expected to drive revenue diversification in the near term. This combined approach has set the stage for THEON’s transition from single-product focus to an enriched and broader product portfolio, laying the foundation for a meaningful growth trajectory.

As demonstrated by recent announcements, THEON is also rapidly building a platform to drive the development of next-generation soldier systems through acquisitions and targeted investments, collaborations, and co-development initiatives. With a focus on the creation of innovative Digital and Augmented Reality (AR) solutions, THEON NEXT aims to onboard best-in-class companies in their field of expertise to help shaping the future of operational dominance in modern warfare environments.

About THEON GROUPTHEON GROUP of companies develops and manufactures cutting-edge night vision and thermal Imaging systems for Defense and Security applications with a global footprint. THEON GROUP started its operations in 1997 from Greece and today occupies a leading role in the sector thanks to its international presence through subsidiaries and production facilities in Greece, Cyprus, Germany, the Baltics, the United States, the Gulf States, Switzerland, Denmark, Belgium, Singapore and South Korea. THEON GROUP has more than 220,000 systems in service with Armed and Special Forces in 71 countries around the world, 26 of which are NATO countries. ΤΗΕΟΝ ΙΝΤΕRNATIONAL PLC has been listed on Euronext Amsterdam (AMS: THEON) since February 2024. www.theon.com

Attachment

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale Globenewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.