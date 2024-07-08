Leveraging the Advantage of Railway Port: Hong Kong International Brand Shopping Center to Settle in Qingbaijiang, Chengdu

CHENGDU, China, July 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On July 4th, Qingbaijiang District of Chengdu and Hong Kong's SOW Capital Limited signed a strategic cooperation agreement, as the two parties are set to join hands to build an international brand shopping center with total investment of more than 3 billion yuan.

It has been understood that said project is going to boast a park-style megaplex that offers an immersive and experiential shopping mode, featuring flagship outlets for brands in fashion, cosmetics, apparels, foods and more, mostly from nations and regions like Germany, France and Italy, including a line-up of top-tier luxury brands such as Prada, Gucci and Ferragamo, as well as snacks from Southeast Asia, the rest of Europe and the Americas.

In the future, the international brand shopping center project will synergize with advantageous culture and tourism resources in the surrounding region such as the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding, Sanxingdui in Guanghan, Chengxiang Ancient Town, and more, so as to create an all-inclusive business and tourism system where constituents can benefit from each other's visitors.

Hong Kong's SOW Capital Limited has indicated that the choice in the Qingbaijiang Port Area of the China (Sichuan) Pilot Free Trade Zone in Chengdu is motivated by its functions as the starting point of the CHINA RAILWAY Express (Chengdu) and major window serving China's opening-up effort. The area is noted for its geographical advantage, capacity to drive growth in the port, robust consumption, highly developed transportation, and remarkable suitability in utilizing the "port + business circle" development model.

At present, Chengdu is speeding up efforts to position itself as an international gateway and hub city. Since 2024, Chengdu international railway has recorded nearly 30,000 departures, and is connected to 112 cities abroad.

Source: Qingbaijiang District of Chengdu

