Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 24 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 18:05
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

North Bund International Aviation Forum 2024: China Eastern Releases C919 Large-scale Commercial Operation System Development

24 ottobre 2024 | 17.54
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SHANGHAI, Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The North Bund International Aviation Forum 2024, co-hosted by China Eastern Air Holding Company Limited and Shanghai Airport Authority, was held at The Grand Halls in Shanghai on October 22.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

Under the theme "Digital Flight, Intelligent Sky -- Creating a New Future of Aviation", the forum brought together over 250 global aviation professionals, including representatives from international aviation organizations, executives of renowned airlines, Chinese government officials, and industry experts. Participants engaged in in-depth discussions on crucial topics such as "New Quality Productive Forces of Civil Aviation" and "Digital Transformation," exploring strategies to drive innovation through digital advancement.

In line with its theme, the forum showcased cutting-edge technology throughout the event. Highlights included the AI-powered real-time translation displayed on large screens, AIGC-enhanced video presentations. A digital recreation of Marco Polo traveling on the newly launched flight MU786 from Venice to Shanghai, demonstrating the efficiency of air transport links and multimodal transportation options. An aviation-themed cultural product jointly launched by China Eastern and Shanghai Airport Authority, enabling attendees to engage with custom AR-enabled designs via WeChat or smartphone cameras. This showcases the seamless integration of digital technology with traditional Chinese culture.

A significant highlight of the forum was the signing of the Strategic Cooperation Agreement on Developing Shanghai as a Multi-functional Gateway and Comprehensive International Aviation Hub, aiming to significantly enhance the convenience of passenger and cargo flows at the Shanghai aviation hub. As the launch customer of the domestically manufactured C919 aircraft, China Eastern presented its pioneering C919 Large-scale Commercial Operation System Development, establishing industry-first operational standards, procedures, and guidelines.

China Eastern Airlines recently launched "Eastern E-Pass." Passengers can pay and obtain electronic boarding passes through its app or mini-programs on mobile. This service enables a completely paperless travel experience, offering self-service options like online customs declarations and allowing passengers to fill out entry cards during the flight.

Notably, foreign travelers eligible for the 24-hour or 144-hour visa-free transit policies can significantly reduce entry processing times by completing online transit information declarations, making "China travel" even more convenient. Furthermore, China Eastern is actively enhancing its "Air + Cruise" services, exploring multimodal transport options that integrate aviation, helicopters, urban rail, and ferries, to seize new opportunities for hub development in the Yangtze River Delta and the global transportation network.

Source: China Eastern Air Holding Company Limited

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
en China Eastern Air Holding Company Limited China SHANGHAI https//asianetnews.net Ananthamayil Nagarajan CN Consumer Services Media Aviation Forum 2024 aviation China travel International Aviation Shanghai Airport Authority globe NEWSWIRE Forum 2024
Vedi anche
News to go
Nuova enciclica di Papa Francesco
News to go
In Italia i primi virus influenzali
News to go
Sciopero dei medici contro la manovra: la sanità si ferma il 20 novembre
News to go
Patente digitale al via, cosa c'è da sapere
News to go
Ungheria chiede revoca immunità Salis
News to go
Coldiretti: esportazione agroalimentare +8% nel 2024
News to go
Moldova, passa di margine referendum su adesione all'Ue
News to go
Enti locali e spese per utenze, Assium: + un miliardo in 5 anni
News to go
Maltempo Emilia Romagna, oggi allerta meteo arancione
Maltempo in Calabria, esonda torrente: isolato Comune di Maida - Video
News to go
Bce taglia ancora i tassi d'interesse: mutui più accessibili
News to go
Maternità surrogata, non si placano le polemiche dopo ok definitivo al ddl


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza