Martedì 02 Luglio 2024
15:50
Norwegian fitness chain 3T draws on Agillic’s industry experience to enhance membership value

02 luglio 2024 | 15.25
LETTURA: 2 minuti

 

Norwegian fitness chain 3T draws on Agillic’s vast industry knowledge to enhance its membership experience, improve retention, and to grow its customer lifetime value.

3T is Mid-Norway’s largest fitness chain with workouts for both casual exercise enthusiasts and professional athletes. Besides the typical individual training, group classes, personal trainers, etc., 3T offers events, babysitting during classes, corporate programmes, physiological tests, and runs a clinic with a range of physiotherapy, chiropractic and naprapathy services.

To enhance the membership experience, 3T is looking to better cater to the individual needs of their members by delivering the most relevant service and motivation at the right time and will leverage Agillic’s personalisation capabilities and deep industry knowledge to drive higher engagement.

Joakim Kålås, Chief Digital Officer at 3T explains:“We were looking for a solution to leverage all our services, tailoring and communicating the most relevant motivation, advice or offer to nudge along the individual member at the right time – and to do this at scale. Tapping into Agillic’s deep industry experience for how to personalise the membership experience, will help drive the engagement that we need to prevent churn and grow the member base. It will also allow us to enhance other revenue streams like our merchandising and complementary products.”

Emre Gürsoy, CEO at Agillic adds:“3T recognised both our platform’s ability to efficiently handle personalisation at scale and also, perhaps more importantly, how our deep experience and expertise within the fitness industry can serve as a growth engine for their business. 3T underlines our market fit and further strengthens our presence in Norway and the industry. We are very excited to welcome 3T and look forward to the journey together.”

For further information, please contactEmre Gürsoy, CEO, Agillic A/S+45 3078 4200emre.gursoy@agillic.com

About Agillic A/SAgillic (Nasdaq First North Growth Market Copenhagen: AGILC) is a Danish software company offering brands a platform through which they can work with data-driven insights and content to create, automate and send personalised communication to millions. Agillic is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, with teams in Germany, Norway, and Romania.

Agillic A/S – Masnedøgade 22 – 2100 Copenhagen – Denmark – www.agillic.com

