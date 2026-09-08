circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 

Comunicato stampa - contenuto promozionale
Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

AION UT Earns Five-Star Rating in 2026 Euro NCAP Assessment

Aggiungi Adnkronos come fonte preferita
08 settembre 2026 | 13.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

AMSTERDAM, Sept. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Euro NCAP published the AION UT's 2026 safety rating on September 2, awarding the electric hatchback five stars. The score applies to all variants and left- and right-hand-drive configurations.

Revised protocol

Euro NCAP introduced revised protocols for 2026, organizing its assessment around four stages of vehicle safety: Safe Driving, Crash Avoidance, Crash Protection and Post-Crash Safety. The framework considers how a vehicle supports the driver before a collision, helps avoid an impact, protects occupants and other road users during an impact, and supports rescue after a collision.

The AION UT scored 66% for Safe Driving, 74% for Crash Avoidance, 91% for Crash Protection and 88% for Post-Crash Safety. Euro NCAP awarded the model five stars based on its overall performance across these four stages.

Detailed results

For Crash Protection, Euro NCAP reported good or adequate protection for all occupants in the frontal offset test. The two child dummies seated in the rear received good protection and maximum points. In the full-width frontal test, protection was good or adequate in most areas. The AION UT achieved full points in the side-pole tests, including the far-side assessment. A center airbag is fitted to help reduce contact between front-seat occupants in a side impact.

The Crash Avoidance assessment covered the vehicle's autonomous emergency braking and lane-support functions in a range of scenarios involving vehicles, motorcycles, pedestrians and cyclists. Euro NCAP noted that the autonomous emergency braking system performed well in many advanced test scenarios. AION UT comes standard with emergency lane keeping, blind-spot monitoring, reverse autonomous emergency braking and a system designed to help prevent incidents with doors involving cyclists.

Post-crash testing included rescue information, eCall availability and vehicle operation following water submergence. Euro NCAP reported that the side windows could remain electrically operable for more than two minutes after submergence.

For more information about GAC, visit https://www.gacgroup.com/en-eu/.

AION UT assessment verdict, visit https://www.euroncap.com/assessments/aion/ut/1236/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aion-ut-earns-five-star-rating-in-2026-euro-ncap-assessment-302872197.html

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

Comunicato stampa - contenuto promozionale
Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN42339 en US Auto_E_Motori Trasporti_E_Logistica Economia_E_Finanza Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
News to go
Temporali e temperature giù, stop al caldo anomalo
Fortino della droga a Pomezia, 29 kg di cocaina in camera e hashish nel freezer - Video
Emma Bonino, i medici: "Condizioni stazionarie in terapia intensiva" - Videonews del nostro inviato
Emma Bonino ricoverata all'ospedale Santo Spirito di Roma - Videonews del nostro inviato
Venezia 83, Elettra Lamborghini illumina il tappeto rosso - Video
Venezia 83, Penélope Cruz e Javier Bardem sbarcano al Lido: arrivata la coppia più attesa - Video
A Ellen Burstyn il Leone d'oro alla carriera, le lacrime dell'attrice a Venezia 83 - Video
Europa volatile, Francoforte giù dopo la vittoria dell'Afd - Video
Venezia 83, Greta Scarano sul red carpet con il segno rosso contro la violenza sulle donne
Venezia 83, a Lino Banfi la Medaglia della Camera dei Deputati - Video
Vela, Max Sirena (ad Luna Rossa): "Sogno di alzare la Coppa America a Napoli" - Video
News to go
Sciopero treni settembre 2026, stop oggi e domani: cosa c'è da sapere


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza