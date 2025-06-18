Analytic Partners Launches New Testing Capabilities with Agile Learning Tool

Innovations Improves Speed to Value for Customers

MIAMI, June 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Analytic Partners, a global leader in Commercial Analytics, today announced the new capabilities of Agile Learning, a testing platform. The new capabilities allow marketers to rapidly design complex tests, manage the execution of tests in market, and analyze the impact of key business experiments to optimize investments, drive growth, and make better decisions. Agile Learning goes far beyond validating models; it serves as a testing platform for marketing, pricing, store or location, and other enterprise-wide use cases. Agile Learning is available for marketers today.

"Analytic Partners brings 25 years of expertise in understanding what CMOs need from measurement, including capturing the incremental impact of marketing," said Nancy Smith, President and CEO of Analytic Partners. "We are delighted to announce new testing capabilities within Agile Learning. Agile learning is powered by Analytic Partners ROI Genome® intelligence to minimize contamination and deliver more accurate test results for commercial decisioning."

In today's fast-evolving marketplace, Agile Learning has become essential for brands navigating shifting consumer demands, volatile supply chains influenced by regulatory changes, intensifying competition, and increasingly fragmented media landscapes. This dynamic approach empowers businesses to swiftly capture market shifts and precisely measure how in-market decisions affect key performance indicators such as conversion rates and revenue. Evolving beyond traditional marketing incrementality testing, Agile Learning now enables sophisticated experimentation across geographies, store locations, and audience segments. It provides real-time validation of test execution and continuous performance tracking throughout campaigns. Moreover, its applications extend beyond marketing—supporting operational and financial initiatives like pricing strategies, in-store activations, and product launches—making it a critical capability for brands aiming to stay ahead in a rapidly changing world.

"We've continued to evolve Agile Learning to stay ahead of the dynamic needs of our customers: accurately helping them navigate uncertainty, ensuring a single version of the truth, and focusing on actionable, forward-looking decisions that can be validated in-market," said Joshua Bane, Deputy Head of Product of Analytic Partners. "We have seen the usage of our platform for decision-making increase two-fold over the last six to nine months as brands have faced added external pressures. Agile Learning has enabled brands to be further empowered to address white space opportunities, experiment for success, and ensure continued business growth."

"Forward looking decisioning is the future. The impetus for Commercial Analytics is our understanding that brands need to move beyond backward-looking advertising ROI report cards to a faster and more holistic look at total commercial performance. Agile Learning strengthens our ability to demonstrate how decisions drive commercial growth," said Nancy Smith.

About Analytic Partners

Recognized as a leader in both the and The Forrester Wave™: Marketing Measurement and Optimization, Q3 2023 report, Analytic Partners provides marketing measurement and Commercial Analytics to Fortune 500 brands around the globe. We provide adaptive solutions for deeper business understanding and right-time planning and optimization – for marketing and beyond. We turn data into expertise so our customers can create powerful connections with their customers and achieve commercial success. For more information, visit analyticpartners.com.

