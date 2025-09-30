circle x black
Arringo Group Launches to Lead Strategic Outsourcing in 2025

30 settembre 2025 | 10.01
FLORIANA, Malta, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As the outsourcing industry continues to undergo a major transformation in 2025, the official launch of the Arringo Group emerges as a key player in the sector. Strategically unifying the offerings of Arringo and ArriTech, that are strongly positioned with its integrated solutions to meet the growing demand for specialised expertise, scalable solutions, and value-driven partnerships.

 

Supporting multiple industries including payment providers, technology, financial services, consumer and more, the group combines the expertise of Arringo in software development, customer operations, and marketing services; with the specialist knowledge and innovation of ArriTech's advanced AML compliance solutions.

"Outsourcing is no longer only about reducing costs." remarked Simon Camilleri, CEO of Arringo Ltd. "Companies now seek partners who bring world-class expertise, innovation and scalability, to meet the surge in demand for AI, data analytics, and cybersecurity. That's precisely what we deliver at Arringo Group, as a single partner."

The inception of Arringo Group stems from the vision of entrepreneur Adrian Kreter, who founded Arringo Ltd. in 2018, and later made the strategic decision to acquire ArriTech in 2022 expanding its technology-driven customer and compliance solutions.

To meet the future needs of outsourcing today, the Arringo Group Portfolio integrates:

Strategically located in Malta in Europe, the Caribbean, and other nearshore hubs, Arringo Group enables businesses to scale quickly, access diverse talent pools, and benefit from cultural and time-zone alignment, these are key priorities as nearshoring gains traction in Europe and beyond.

Responding to 2025's Outsourcing Megatrends

There are several key industry shifts that model the approach at the Arringo Group. People first, the team is fully committed to building strategic partnerships above transactions that are outcome-based. With a strong focus on performance-based contracts aligned to KPIs tied to CX metrics and speed-to-market. Further, for agility a hybrid workforce model that blends in-house talent with outsourced expertise.

Integral to all practices at Arringo is strict adherence to IT and regulatory compliance, as well as an ESG-Driven outlook for environmental IT practices, diversity, and ethical sourcing. By aligning with these trends, Arringo Group is enabling businesses to innovate faster, scale and attain operational excellence.

About Arringo Group

Based in Malta with global reach, Arringo Group delivers future-ready outsourcing solutions across technology, customer experience, compliance, and marketing. From startups to enterprises, the Group enables ambitious companies to achieve results through innovation, security, and strategic collaboration.

For more information, visit  www.arringo.com or www.arringogroup.com 

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2783004/Arringo_Group.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/arringo-group-launches-to-lead-strategic-outsourcing-in-2025-302568365.html

