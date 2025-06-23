Bandora Wins Pitch Competition at CTA's CEO Summit

Portuguese startup heads to CES 2026 as Europe's tech scene drives global innovation

ARLINGTON, Va., June 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Consumer Technology Association (CTA)® announces Bandora, a SaaS platform using machine learning to optimize building energy, as the winner of CTA's CEO Summit startup pitch competition in Lisbon. Bandora will receive complimentary exhibit space at Eureka Park, the premier destination for startups, at CES® 2026 in Las Vegas. The event featured five startups across verticals like health, energy, AI, and entertainment, pitching innovations to a panel of investor judges.

"Tech innovation can solve big global challenges and improve millions of lives, and these startups are shaping the future," said Gary Shapiro, CEO and Vice Chair, CTA. "We're thrilled to welcome Bandora to Eureka Park. There is nowhere better for innovative startups to meet global investors, partners, and media."

Bandora introduced technology that integrates into existing IoT systems to continuously optimize energy management in front of five judges – Rita Branco, Impact Partner, 3xP Global Investments; Cintia Mano, CEO & Co-Founder, COREangels; Tomás Penaguião, Partner, Bynd Venture Capital; João Pereira, Director, Digital Portugal Ventures; and Diogo Teixeira, Co-Founder and CEO, Beta-i. Founded in 2017, Bandora has a mission to make buildings more sustainable, autonomous, and comfortable for their occupants. By the end of 2023, Bandora optimized more than 16.500 m² of buildings, resulting in a reduction of 215 tons of CO₂.

"Winning the CEO Summit pitch competition in front of such an inspiring group of innovators and investors, is an honor," said Marcia Pereira, Founder & CEO, Bandora. "Exhibiting in Eureka Park at CES 2026 is an incredible opportunity for us to share our vision, meet investors, and grow our global connections to expand internationally."

Eureka Park is where 1400 startups launch their products in global pavilions from across the world. CES 2026 takes place Jan. 6-9 in Las Vegas.

The CEO Summit startup pitch competition reflects CTA's commitment to spotlighting innovation across Europe. The momentum will continue at CES Unveiled Europe in Amsterdam on October 28, 2025. Learn more about the schedule and register here.

