Chery Debuts All-New HIMLA Series at 2025 Shanghai Auto Show, Redefining the Pickup Market with Full-Category Lineup

SHANGHAI, April 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 23, under the spotlight at 2025 Shanghai Auto Show, Chery officially unveiled its all-new pickup series—HIMLA—marking a key milestone in this Chinese automaker's global strategy. Launched amid the booming global pickup market, HIMLA not only reflects Chery's strategic ambitions in this segment but also redefines the future of traditional pickups three core pillars: a complete product portfolio, new energy transition, and intelligent technology empowerment.

At the product launch of Chery brand, Zhu Shaodong, Deputy General Manager of Chery International said, "Chery brand always keeps original intention as the first choice of family-oriented customers." He also highlighted the strategic vision for HIMLA, emphasizing: "HIMLA can Master The Terrain, which helps every user to arrive their dream land."

Globalization is not merely about scaling up in individual markets, but about accurately anticipating industry trends. As pickup consumption shifts from purely utilitarian purposes to a dual focus on 'lifestyle and work,' HIMLA represents Chery's technological prowess in redefining global mobility scenarios. He emphasized that the HIMLA series builds upon Chery's 28 years of technical expertise and will further leverage the company's first-mover advantages in the three core components of NEVs, and intelligent connectivity to actively reshape the global pickup market's value chain.

The name "HIMLA" draws inspiration from the reverence for mountain peaks and the spirit of conquest, embodying the bold yet practical values of its target users. As a strategic pillar of Chery's global strategy, HIMLA delivers a full lineup spanning from compact to mid-size and large pickups, with multiple powertrain options including gasoline, diesel, and pure electric variants. This versatility caters to diverse needs—from commercial utility to family transportation and off-road adventure. In essence, HIMLA not only represents a big milestone of Chery's global strategy but also drives the evolution of pickups toward premium, passenger-oriented vehicles through new energy and intelligent innovation.

The launch of HIMLA is not just Chery's technological statement in the pickup segment—it's a game-changer for the global pickup market's value landscape. Driven by Chery's innovation, HIMLA is accelerating the evolution of the global pickup market toward four key trends: passenger-oriented design, intelligence, premiumization, and new energy adoption. For consumers worldwide, HIMLA delivers a more cost-effective, purpose-built pickup option for every scenario.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2673874/HIMLA_Makes_Global_Debut_2025_Shanghai_Auto_Show.jpg

