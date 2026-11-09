China, Europe and Africa Explore New Paths for Green Energy Cooperation

WENZHOU, China, Nov. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Under the theme "Deepen Green Partnerships, Build a Shared Zero-Carbon Future", the 2026 China-Europe-Africa Green Energy Development Forum was held in Zhejiang, China. The forum was organized by the CPAFFC and the China-EU Association, with the Commonweal Foundation of CHINT and StarTimes Group serving as co-organizers.

The forum aimed to strengthen collaboration among China, Europe, and Africa in the renewable energy sector, while fostering joint efforts to advance the global energy transition and address the challenges posed by climate change.

Discussions focused on key issues, including cross-regional industrial cooperation amid the new global climate governance landscape, innovative green finance for developing countries, technological innovation and digital transformation, and global green value chain development.

Forum participants and experts emphasized the significant potential for China, Europe and Africa to work together on the green transition. Stronger cross-regional partnerships can help address climate challenges, support global economic stability and extend the benefits of green development to more countries and communities.

They also stressed the need for greater coordination on technical standards, certification and carbon markets, alongside innovative financing mechanisms. Expanding access to small-scale solar solutions, promoting ecological restoration and strengthening international cooperation were also identified as important steps towards improving energy access and accelerating Africa's green transition.

Against the backdrop of evolving global climate governance, the forum explored ways to strengthen industrial cooperation by building on the complementary strengths of the three regions. These include China's established green energy solutions, Africa's abundant energy resources, and Europe's market expertise and technological capabilities.

At the business level, companies are increasingly turning these complementary strengths into practical partnerships. CHINT, a trusted provider of integrated power and energy solutions, has established smart manufacturing facilities, and delivered solar and energy storage projects worldwide. In Africa, its affordable solar solutions for off-grid and weak-grid areas are bringing reliable, clean electricity to remote communities.

The forum also served as a platform for cross-regional dialogue, business exchange and partnership building, creating opportunities to turn shared ambitions into tangible initiatives.

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