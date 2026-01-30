Cynosure Lutronic Announces Completion of EU MDR Approval and Global Momentum for Mosaic 3D™ Ahead of IMCAS 2026

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cynosure Lutronic, a global leader in energy-based medical aesthetic technologies, announces that Mosaic 3D™ has received CE Mark approval under the European MDR, marking another major milestone in the global expansion of its advanced fractional resurfacing platform.

Following its successful launch in selected international markets, Mosaic 3D™ continues to gain strong momentum, driven by positive clinical adoption and growing interest from leading experts worldwide.

Mosaic 3D™ represents the next generation of non-ablative fractional laser, offering to deliver more energy and cover more areas, whilst ensuring safety with minimal discomfort and downtime for patients through:

Strong Clinical Validation from International Key Opinion Leaders

Mosaic 3D™ is currently being used in clinical practice and investigator-led studies by internationally recognized experts, including Dr Guy Erlich (Israel), Professor Merete Haedersdal (Denmark), and Dr Tatiana Kuznechenkova (UAE).

Dr Guy Erlich commented:

"Mosaic 3D™ introduces a new level of control and adaptability in fractional resurfacing. In both clinical practice and ongoing studies, we are seeing excellent tissue response and a high degree of treatment flexibility, making it a powerful platform for advanced resurfacing indications."

Professor Merete Haedersdal added:

"Our clinical study with Mosaic™ 3D on how imaging analyses have allowed us to gain a better understanding of laser-tissue interactions with Mosaic3D to optimize treatment protocols for our patients - has generated very promising results. The data is currently being finalised for publication, and I look forward to presenting our findings to the international medical community at IMCAS 2026."

Dr Tatiana Kuznechenkova stated:

"After several weeks of clinical use, Mosaic 3D™️has delivered promising and very encouraging results. Its precision and adaptability allow for highly customised treatments, which is reflected in both patient satisfaction and clinical outcomes."

First European Unveiling at Cynosure Lutronic Science & Laser Symposium

Mosaic 3D™ was introduced at Cynosure Lutronic Science and Laser Symposium 2025 at Faro, as an early clinical insights sharing ahead of the formal launch, and earned enthusiastic response from audiences consisted of industry experts.

Continued Global Expansion at IMCAS 2026

Building on its EU MDR approval and successful launches in other regions, Mosaic 3D™ will be a key highlight at the IMCAS World Congress 2026, where Cynosure Lutronic will host a dedicated scientific symposium led by Dr Guy Erlich and Professor Merete Haedersdal: Introducing Mosaic 3D™, Symposium – Redefining non-ablative fractional lasers (NAFL). The symposium will be held on Friday January 30th at 15:45pm, Room 351 on Level 3. It will focus on clinical data, treatment protocols, and real-world experience with Mosaic 3D™, supported by additional educational and scientific activities throughout the congress.

Cynosure Lutronic remains committed to advancing evidence-based innovation and delivering next-generation technologies that empower healthcare professionals and elevate patient outcomes worldwide.

About Cynosure Lutronic

With over 30 years of combined innovation and leadership in energy-based devices, Cynosure Lutronic enables dermatologists, plastic surgeons, and aesthetic practitioners worldwide to deliver non-invasive and minimally invasive treatments. The company offers one of the industry's most comprehensive portfolios across skin resurfacing, revitalisation, hair removal, vascular treatments, skin toning, and body contouring. Cynosure Lutronic operates through direct sales in the United States, Canada, Germany, Spain, the United Kingdom, Australia, China, Japan, and Korea, and through distributors in approximately 130 countries worldwide.

For additional information, please contact:

Cynosure LutronicFleur RequenaMarketing Director EMEA & LATAMfleur.requena@cynosurelutronic.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2872607/Cynosure_Lutronic_Logo.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2872608/Cynosure_Lutronic_Mosaic.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cynosure-lutronic-announces-completion-of-eu-mdr-approval-and-global-momentum-for-mosaic-3d-ahead-of-imcas-2026-302675325.html

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.