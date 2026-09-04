D-Robotics at IFA 2026: The Computing Platform Powering the Next Generation of Home Robots

From TCL's hey AiMe family companion robot and Vbot's household quadruped to the xLean TR1 floor washer, D-Robotics' AI chips and robotics developer kits now power hundreds of robot products worldwide.

BERLIN, Sept. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- When IFA 2026 opens in Berlin this week, some of the show's most talked-about home robots will share a common thread: they all run on Sunrise™ AI chips from D-Robotics, a leading provider of robotics development infrastructure. These include TCL's hey AiMe companion robot, Vbot's SuperDog household quadruped, and the xLean TR1 floor-washing robot.

TCL brings the hey AiMe, billed as the world's first family companion-education robot. It combines guided-play learning with autonomous navigation, expressive 10‑DoF movement, and over 20 sensors. Its debut signals that home companion robots are carving out a category of their own. The hey AiMe is at Hall 21, Booth 101.

Vbot makes its official European debut with the SuperDog. The consumer quadruped is already in mass production and has reached thousands of households since May 2026. It is CE‑certified, and European pre‑orders are now open. The SuperDog is at Hall 25, Booth 167.

Closing the line‑up is the xLean TR1. Fresh from a $2 million (approx. €1.7 million) Kickstarter campaign backed by over 2,000 supporters, it will demonstrate its EvoMate™ AI Agent live at ShowStoppers and at Booth 11.1‑129.

Full-stack infrastructure for robot builders

D-Robotics provides the infrastructure that robot makers build on — from Sunrise™ intelligent computing chips and RDK™ robotics developer kits to operating systems and application software. Spanning 5 to 560 TOPS* (INT8), the portfolio covers the full spectrum of embodied AI: humanoids, quadrupeds, home service and companion robots, and logistics AMRs.

An ecosystem of 100,000+ developers

More than 100,000 developers from 20+ countries, 500+ universities, and 500+ startups and maker teams have created hundreds of robot products on D-Robotics platforms, reaching millions of users worldwide. Its customers and collaborators range from Bosch Sensortec, a leading provider of MEMS sensors, and global brands such as TCL, Midea, Positec (WORX), and Mammotion, to robotics innovators including UBTech, Fourier Intelligence, LimX Dynamics, Booster Robotics, Astribot, AgileX Robotics, Elephant Robotics, Enabot, and RoboParty.

About D-Robotics

D-Robotics is a leading provider of robotics development infrastructure, spanning high-performance computing platforms, operating systems, and applications. Built around its Sunrise intelligent computing chips and RDK robotics developer kits, its portfolio covers 5–560 TOPS* (INT8) and serves humanoid, quadruped, home-service, companion, and logistics AMR robots. Over 100,000 developers in 20+ countries are building the next generation of intelligent robots on D-Robotics. Learn more at en.d-robotics.cc

*Effective TOPS with 1/2 Sparsity, TPP(Total Processing Performance)<4800

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