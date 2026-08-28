Digital Mirror Pioneer YFORE Unveils Full Intelligent Mirror Lineup in North America

SUWANEE, Ga., Aug. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- YFORE Technology, a leading global Tier-1 automotive electronics supplier, officially commissioned its new U.S. manufacturing facility near Atlanta, Georgia today. Marking the milestone, YFORE debuted its full digital mirror lineup across North America, spanning Interior Digital Mirrors (CMS-I), Exterior Side Mirrors (CMS-III), and Auto-Dimming Mirrors, led by the global debut of its Multifunctional Mirror.

Global Premiere: Multifunctional Mirror Redefines Cockpit Integration

YFORE's Multifunctional Interior Mirror integrates Driver (DMS) and Occupant Monitoring (OMS) to empower Euro NCAP five-star safety compliance while enabling distraction tracking, Face ID, gesture interaction, and in-cabin conferencing. This unified design reduces harness complexity, optimizes headliner packaging, and streamlines vehicle platform integration for automakers.

Proven Mass Production & Benchmark Performance

Deployed across 60+ vehicle models for 16+ leading automakers, YFORE brings proven mass-production maturity to North America. The lineup features proprietary Liquid Crystal (LC) technology, providing superior optical clarity and anti-glare response over traditional EC solutions.

The platform supports up to 8MP inputs with an ultra-low latency of ≤25ms and brightness exceeding 2,250 cd/m². Paired with proprietary ISP tuning, it ensures crisp vision in low light, glare, and harsh weather—packaged within a 5mm ultra-slim bezel weighing under 500g.

Rooted Locally to Empower North American Mobility

YFORE U.S. integrates local R&D, manufacturing, and customer service to provide automakers with agile co-development and reliable delivery, building a resilient supply chain for intelligent vision systems.

YFORE is a global Tier 1 automotive electronics supplier dedicated to driving the future of intelligent mobility. Partnering with more than 30 leading automotive OEMs worldwide, YFORE delivers high-performance, automotive-grade solutions across Intelligent Access, Intelligent Mirror and Intelligent Sensing systems. With operational footprint spanning North America, Europe, and Asia, YFORE combines global engineering depth with local execution to empower the next era of connected vehicles.

For more information, please visit www.yftech.com/en or follow YFORE on LinkedIn.

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