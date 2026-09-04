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Diving deeper into real-life home demands, EZVIZ brings next-generation home innovations and products to IFA with expanded application scenarios

04 settembre 2026 | 10.01
LETTURA: 3 minuti

HOOFDDORP, Netherlands, Sept. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This IFA, EZVIZ explores new frontiers with its full-range products in the smart home hall 1.2. Under the theme "Accelerating Innovation", the company creates an immersive experience at booth 175, featuring anticipated debuts that highlight its leadership in self-developed smart home security and home entry products, and introducing next-generation devices powered by local-first EZVIZ AI. EZVIZ also builds excitement by unveiling brand-new smart cleaning robots and wearable electronics for stay-at-home and on-the-go lifestyle needs.

"EZVIZ has prepared a technological feast, with each line-up full of hardcore innovations," said Chris Xu, General Manager of EZVIZ's International Business Center. "Especially in Europe, where we've developed our portfolio and services for over a decade, we offer global solutions and Europe-tailored options rooted in insights and localization."

As the hall's largest stand, EZVIZ designs 5 interlinked areas, allowing audiences to embark on a journey from visual protection and add-on home convenience to robotic fun and future imagination.

For its renowned smart home cameras, EZVIZ aims to lead with an innovative leap in technology and product design.

EZVIZ further expands the potential of smart cameras with EZVIZ AI, delivering the EZVIZ MIRA advanced model system directly on devices to unlock advanced detection and management.

In smart entry, EZVIZ introduces new line-ups for broader scenarios.

For more information, please visit ezviz.com/page/ifa2026.

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