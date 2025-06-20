ENGWE Will Present Its New Product Line MapFour at Eurobike with Upgraded Models

FRANKFURT, Germany, June 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ENGWE, a global leader in electric mobility, will showcase its latest innovations at Eurobike 2025, held in Frankfurt from June 25 to 29. This year marks a milestone with the launch of MapFour, a new premium product line dedicated to urban commuting—further strengthening ENGWE's presence in the European e-bike market.

Dual Booth Showcase

At Eurobike 2025, ENGWE will feature two booths—one for its core product range and another for the debut of MapFour, a new premium line focused on urban commuting. Built around the vision of "Making commuting more efficient," MapFour offers sustainable, budget-friendly, healthier, and hassle-free solutions. Visitors can explore and test ride the latest 2025 models, including the upgraded N1 Pro, N1 Air, L20 3.0 Pro, and LE 20 cargo e-bike.

Product Highlights

MapFour N1 Pro –Most Powerful Mid-drive Carbon City E-bike

The N1 Pro features a lightweight carbon fiber frame, 80Nm torque, smart anti-theft technology, a 100 km range, and 1.5-hour fast charging. The version debuting at Eurobike includes a newly upgraded 36V 10Ah Samsung 21700 battery with intelligent BMS, Tektro dual-piston hydraulic brakes, and integrated battery-powered taillights. TechRadar praised it as "a commuter's lightweight dream."

ENGWE L20 3.0 Pro–The first compact e-bike with full suspension

This 20-inch compact e-bike offers the perfect mix of portability and performance. It features a 250W mid-drive motor with up to 100Nm torque, full suspension, and hydraulic disc brakes. Rated among the top ten folding e-bikes by Heise, it sold out quickly after launch. Powered by a 48V 15Ah battery, it delivers up to 160 km of range and charges fully in just 2 hours with an 8A fast charger. The latest upgrades will be showcased at the exhibition—everyone is welcome to test ride.

About ENGWEENGWE products are now available in over 50 countries, serving more than 2 million riders worldwide. With 10 overseas warehouses and over 300 service centers across Europe, the U.S., and the U.K., ENGWE continues to expand—this summer adding new stores in France, Denmark, and United States.

At Eurobike 2025, visitors are invited to test ride models at both booths. ENGWE reaffirms its mission: "To help people find and achieve a New Way for short trips" and sustainable travel. For more information, please visit the official ENGWE website.

