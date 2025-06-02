Expanding a Stroke Legacy: Terumo Neuro Announces EMEA Commercial Availability of the SOFIA™ Flow 88 Neurovascular Aspiration Catheter

Terumo Neuro's SOFIA ™ Catheter Line is Backed By 10 Years of Proven Clinical Performance1-9 and Innovation – The New SOFIA™ Flow 88 Offers Reliable Trackability, Proximal Stability and Vessel-Friendly Flexibility

PARIS, June 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Terumo Neuro, a global leader in neurovascular innovation and a wholly owned subsidiary of Terumo Corporation, today announced the commercial availability of the SOFIA™ Flow 88 Neurovascular Aspiration Catheter, expanding the company's stroke portfolio with a new large-bore catheter engineered for reliability, procedural flexibility, and physician control. The launch builds on the proven clinical performance and global legacy of the SOFIA™ Catheter line, which has supported more than 500,000 procedures across 170 countries over the past decade. Terumo Neuro is showcasing its complete line of stroke solutions at LINNC Paris this week at Le Carrousel du Louvre, booth number 8.

Leveraging more than ten years of neurovascular catheter innovation, physician partnerships and proven clinical performance1-9, the SOFIA™ 88 Neurovascular Aspiration Catheter offers an 0.088-inch inner diameter with proprietary engineering enhancements designed to provide the following benefits:

"As we introduce the SOFIA™ Flow 88 Neurovascular Aspiration Catheter, we are building on a decade of performance that physicians around the world have come to trust," said Carsten Schroeder, President and CEO of Terumo Neuro. "This launch is a reflection of our continued investment in neurovascular innovation, made possible through direct collaboration with physicians and our strong R&D and manufacturing capabilities. Together, we are delivering meaningful advancements in stroke care designed to improve outcomes for patients worldwide."

The SOFIA™ 88 Neurovascular Aspiration Catheter is compatible with the SOFIA™ Plus 6F Aspiration Catheter and supports integration into existing aspiration strategies. Clinical evidence from the SOFAST registry & the SESAME trial—evaluating the SOFIA™ Plus 6F as a first-line approach—demonstrated strong results across speed, efficacy, and safety and overall clinical outcomes.

The new SOFIA™ 88 Catheter also seamlessly complements the company's broader stroke solution portfolio, offering a fully integrated approach across aspiration, access, retrieval, and navigation:

About Terumo Neuro (Formerly MicroVention, Inc.)We are in business to create and deliver Game-changing Impact™—innovations that redefine what is possible in neurovascular treatment to meaningfully advance both physician practice and patient outcomes. Founded in 1997 as MicroVention and acquired by Terumo Corporation in 2006, Terumo Neuro offers more than thirty products for the treatment of cerebral aneurysms, ischemic stroke, carotid artery disease, and neurovascular malformations. Headquartered in California, Terumo Neuro products are sold in more than seventy countries through a direct sales organization as well as strategic distribution partnerships. Manufacturing facilities are in Aliso Viejo, California, and San José, Costa Rica. For more information on Terumo Neuro, please visit www.terumoneuro.com.

About Terumo CorporationTerumo (TSE:4543) is a global leader in medical technology and has been committed to "Contributing to Society through Healthcare" for one hundred years. Based in Tokyo and operating globally, Terumo employs more than 30,000 associates worldwide to provide innovative medical solutions in more than 160 countries and regions. The company started as a Japanese thermometer manufacturer and has been supporting healthcare ever since. Now, its extensive business portfolio ranges from vascular intervention and cardio-surgical solutions, blood transfusion and cell therapy technology, to medical products essential for daily clinical practice. Terumo will further strive to be of value to patients, medical professionals, and society at large.

Please refer to the Instruction for Use (IFU) in the specific market/country that you are looking into. Intended for Healthcare Professionals audience Only. Class III CE Marked: 0297.

The SOFIA Catheter is indicated for general intravascular use, including the neuro and peripheral vasculature. The SOFIA Catheter can be used to facilitate introduction of diagnostic or therapeutic agents. The SOFIA Catheter is not intended for use in coronary arteries. Moreover, the SOFIA Catheter is intended for use in removal/aspiration of emboli and thrombi from selected blood vessels in the arterial system, including the peripheral and neuro vasculatures. Legal Manufacturer: MicroVention Europe S.A.R.L.

The ERIC™ Retrieval Device is intended for use in the revascularization of acute ischemic stroke caused by the intracranial occlusive vessels of patients who are not eligible for intravenous tissue plasminogen activator, IV tPA, or who fail IV tPA therapy. Legal Manufacturer: MicroVention Europe S.A.R.L.

The BOBBY Balloon Guide Catheter is intended for use in facilitating the insertion and guidance of an intravascular catheter into a selected blood vessel in the peripheral and neuro vascular systems. The balloon provides temporary vascular occlusion during these and other angiographic procedures. The Balloon Guide Catheter is also intended for use as a conduit for retrieval devices. Legal Manufacturer: MicroVention, Inc. / EU Authorized Representative: MicroVention Europe S.A.R.L.

The Wedge Microcatheter is intended for general intravascular use, including the peripheral, coronary and neuro vasculature for the infusion of diagnostic agents, such as contrast media, and therapeutic agents. Legal Manufacturer: MicroVention, Inc. / EU Authorized Representative: MicroVention Europe S.A.R.L.

The Headway Microcatheter is intended for general intravascular use, including the peripheral, coronary and neuro vasculature for the infusion of diagnostic agents, such as contrast media, and therapeutic agents, such as occlusion coils. Legal Manufacturer: MicroVention, Inc. / EU Authorized Representative: MicroVention Europe S.A.R.L.

The Traxcess 14 Guidewire is intended for general intravascular use, including the neuro and peripheral vasculature. The guidewire can be steered to facilitate the selective placement of diagnostic or therapeutic catheters. The device is not intended for use in coronary arteries. Legal Manufacturer: MicroVention, Inc. / EU Authorized Representative: MicroVention Europe S.A.R.L.

