Flying Tiger KJ Launches Infrared Rotary Dryer: A Breakthrough in High-Efficiency PET Crystallization and Drying

NEW TAIPEI CITY, March 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the global plastics and recycling industries face increasing pressure to improve production efficiency while reducing energy consumption, drying technology has become a critical factor in PET processing performance. Inconsistent moisture removal, excessive energy usage, and unstable material quality remain common challenges in traditional hot-air drying systems.

To address these issues, Flying Tiger KJ introduces its Infrared Rotary Dryer (IRD) — delivering measurable advantages over conventional dryers across six key performance areas.

Faster Processing: The IRD completes simultaneous crystallization and drying in just 10–20 minutes, versus 4–6 hours for traditional hot-air dryers — a reduction of over 90% in processing time.

Lower Energy Consumption: By applying infrared energy directly to material surfaces, the IRD reduces energy consumption by 20–50% versus conventional dehumidifying drying systems.

Precise Moisture Control: After IRD processing, moisture drops to 100–500 PPM. Paired with a supplementary dehumidifier for 1–1.5 hours, it further reduces to below 50 PPM — a result traditional systems require 6+ hours to achieve.

No Overheating Risk: Three to four independently controlled heating zones, each equipped with infrared PID sensors, allow operators to set precise temperatures for each stage, eliminating the risk of material degradation.

Uniform Crystallization: An internal helix structure ensures every particle receives full, even infrared exposure. Unlike hot-air systems that heat from the outside in, infrared penetrates each particle simultaneously, allowing internal moisture to vaporize rapidly and be efficiently exhausted.

IV Value Enhancement: Based on ASTM D4603 testing, material processed by the IRD and subsequently dried for 1–1.5 hours achieves a 5% increase in Intrinsic Viscosity (IV value), enhancing downstream processing performance.

The IRD is proven across plastic recycling, synthetic fibers, PET sheet and film extrusion, and material compounding. Its adaptable design integrates seamlessly into existing production lines, with faster material changeover and lower maintenance costs compared to traditional systems — minimizing operational disruption and total cost of ownership.

With deep expertise in industrial drying systems, Flying Tiger KJ supports customers from process assessment through full implementation. For more information, visit Flying Tiger KJ's official website.

CONTACT: Tony Wen, tony_wen@tigerkj.com

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