GAC AION UT Wins Best Exterior Design at the 2026 Torino Automotive Design Award

TURIN, Italy, Sept. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GAC's AION UT has won Best Exterior Design at the 2026 Torino Automotive Design Award (TADA), held during Salone Auto Torino 2026. The honour recognizes the model's distinctive visual identity and GAC's commitment to creating electric vehicles that connect design expression with the practical realities of modern urban life.

The TADA jury explains: "The AION UT stands out for its clean, cohesive design and distinctive personality. Its balanced proportions, smooth surfaces and carefully considered details create a recognizable silhouette without relying on excessive decoration. A spacious, thoughtfully designed cabin further demonstrates the quality and coherence of its overall design."

Designed in Milan, built in Austria

Designed in Milan by GAC's European design team, the AION UT was created to stand out without being loud. The head of GAC's Milan Design Studio, Stéphane Janin, reflects: "We designed the AION UT so that it would not quickly go out of fashion. To achieve this, we focused on the essentials by removing decorative effects, while avoiding creating an object that feels too "cold." I believe the AION UT strikes the right balance between functionality and personality."

AION UT is assembled at the Magna factory in Graz, Austria. Local assembly increases supply chain flexibility and allows GAC to respond more efficiently to the needs of the European market.

Style and practicality

The AION UT's exterior design balances visual expression with practical packaging. Its compact silhouette is paired with a 2,750 mm wheelbase, which helps create a spacious and versatile interior for daily use. The AION UT pairs its award-winning exterior with everyday usability on the interior. It offers up to 430 km of range under the WLTP cycle, helping drivers manage both regular commuting and longer journeys with confidence. The model is a clear expression of GAC's belief that accessible electric mobility should be purposeful and emotionally engaging.

Availability

The AION UT was officially launched in Milan in March 2026. It is currently available in Greece, Poland, Portugal, Spain and the United Kingdom. GAC plans to launch in multiple European markets in the upcoming months.

For more information about the AION UT, please visit https://www.gacgroup.com/en-eu/suv/aion-ut

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