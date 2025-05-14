Highstar Unveils Breakthrough Semi-Solid Battery at The Smarter E Europe 2025, Redefining Industry Safety Standards

MUNICH, May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- From May 7 to 9, Highstar made a striking appearance at The Smarter E Europe 2025 exhibition in Munich, Germany, showcasing its latest semi-solid battery and system-level energy solutions. On the morning of May 8, Highstar held a technical launch event themed "Ultimate Safety Beyond Limits," pushing the boundaries of energy storage safety.

With over 300 daily booth visitors, there was notable excitement around its semi-solid battery and sodium-ion energy storage solutions. Notably, the solid-liquid hybrid electrolyte marks a revolutionary leap in battery safety. Key highlights include:

Highstar's solutions span five core application scenarios:

With 30 years of expertise in battery cell R&D, Highstar has achieved an annual production capacity of 16GWh. They are accelerating their localization strategy in Europe, aiming to partner with local firms to support the region's 2050 carbon neutrality goals through advanced energy storage solutions.

